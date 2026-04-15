Jamie Hayter Enjoying the Ride as the Brawling Birds Take Flight in AEW (Exclusive)

Two birds, one mission. Be the greatest women's tag team of all-time.

It's a lofty goal, but if there's another way to aim other than high, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor are unaware of its existence.

Hayter is coming off a loss to AEW Women's World Champion Thekla at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday night. It was a very hard-hitting affair that ended in controversy. The Toxic Spider's use of the bottom rope to help her leverage a pinfall victory has left the door open for Hayter to continue her pursuit of singles gold, but make no mistake about it, the Brawling Birds are still the word when it comes to the women's tag team division.

JUMPING TOMBSTONE FROM HAYTER!



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Speaking to The Takedown on SI ahead of Dynasty, Hayter revealed that the Birds have a rather pedestrian origin story, but their presence on screen has been the exact opposite.

"It was just kind of very late at night, and we were told [by AEW management], 'You're a tag team now.' And I had mentioned before, I can't remember where, but I had definitely said or put it out to the universe [that] I'd love to tag with Alex Windsor."

Windsor, or Al as Hayter likes to call her, expressed a similar desire during an interview late last year, and the powers that be in AEW apparently thought it would be a good idea to pair them together.

The Brawling Birds had great chemistry with each other from the start

The Brawling Birds | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Other than mutual admiration and sharing a home country, Hayter and Windsor had absolutely zero connection to each other. The only match they ever wrestled together happened at an EVE show in London, just days before the Brawling Birds made their debut at an AEW house show in Australia.

Jamie Hayter knew almost immediately that this was a 'brilliant' combination, and the two of them had a blank slate that offered a world of creative potential.

"We're both hard hitters. We both have a very similar style. We have a very similar mentality, and we didn't know how much chemistry we would have, and we have so much of it together. I just love working with her. I love Al being by my side. We just bounce off each other so well. And I think the creative process is, we're just gonna be us. We are just gonna keep bouncing off each other and kind of going with that and seeing where it leads us."

Make no mistake about it: nobody messes with The Brawling Birds @jmehytr and @HailWindsor!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/h8EWNeObOV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2026

The Brawling Birds are a no-nonsense, smash-mouth team that just want to beat the piss out of their opponents, but that's bell-to-bell.

Outside the ring, you'll find them being a bit more laid back, sharing a pint and perhaps dropping more references to popular British soap operas like the BBC's EastEnders.

"It just came to my mind," Hayter said of their nod to Kat Slater. "As British people, maybe a lot of American people aren't gonna be aware of the tidbits and the quotes and the things... We wanna do things like that, and we will have those little Easter eggs for our British brethren. It's just fun for us to see if people will understand what we're saying."

While Hayter is without question having a blast with her new tag team partner, the experience has been a bit bittersweet.

When the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship was first introduced by company president Tony Khan, Hayter was entered into the inaugural title tournament alongside Queen Aminata. We'll never know what kind of future was in store for that team, as Aminata ended up missing several months of action due to a neck injury she suffered following their quarterfinals loss to the Sisters of Sin.

"It was such a shame what happened with Aminata," Hayter said. "It was also really bad timing, because we were really excited about me and her tagging together, and she's an absolute animal in the ring as well. She just absolutely destroys people. And again, [those are] the kind of people I'm drawn to and... I would want by my side."

Queen Aminata just returned to the ring this past Wednesday night on Dynamite against Willow Nightingale, and even though she did not win the TBS Championship, Hayter believes she has a very bright future ahead of her.

"Aminata is so talented. I think she should go and do more stuff by herself to really show what she can do. She definitely deserves that opportunity in AEW."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI and credit Rick Ucchino.