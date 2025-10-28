What Makes Mercedes Moné So Good? Her AEW Rivals Weigh in [Exclusive]
Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron have drawn themselves a tough opening round match-up in the upcoming tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.
The upstart tandem will be taking on Ultimo Moné and Athena, as two of the longest reigning champions in AEW and ROH history are looking to add to their respective trophy cases.
The CEO's collection of title belts has grown to an astonishing 12, with opportunities to capture numbers 13 and 14 ahead of her in the coming weeks.
Mercedes Moné has long been one of the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling, but her recent conquest of championship gold from promotions across the globe has drawn out more of her detractors than normal.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, of course, but allow me the courtesy of saying haters be damned. The greatness of Moné is undeniable.
Even some of her biggest rivals in All Elite Wrestling will gladly give her those much deserved flowers, but what is it about The CEO that makes her so damn good?
“I don't think there's anyone as well studied as she is,” Willow Nightingale told The Takedown on SI.
A fair point. Only a true student of the game could pull off winning multiple major championships in the United States, Mexico, Japan and all across Europe while seamlessly transitioning from style to style and opponent to opponent.
“I've never met anyone this far into their wrestling journey that treats every day like it's the first day,” Harley Cameron said. “I respect her approach… She's always growing, learning, evolving."
Mercedes Moné is never one to rest on her laurels. If an opportunity arises that will allow her to sharpen her skills as a professional wrestler, you can bet that The CEO will make time in her busy schedule to be there. This is something that Cameron has witnessed herself firsthand.
“I'll see her at a random training session that someone of her caliber, probably most people, wouldn't be going to… She's always working. And I think that's what makes her stand apart and why her success has been legendary. Especially this run because she's someone who has that mindset of always keep working.”
Is Mercedes Moné the CEO or GOAT?
While Mercedes may not be a homegrown AEW talent, there is no question that she fits the very identity that the company was founded upon over six years ago. Almost as if she was born to wrestle in Tony Khan's promotion.
Willow Nightingale was the first woman to ever lock up with Moné inside of an AEW ring, and while she is still eagerly awaiting her rematch for the TBS Championship, she can acknowledge that very few people possess what it takes to accomplish what Mercedes has so far this year.
“One of the key elements of All Elite Wrestling is passion, and that is something that she just has like pouring out of her," Nightingale said. "You know, do I want to be TBS Champion, 12 belts person? Yeah. Who doesn't, right? We're all doing this 'cause we want to be that, but I can't be angry that I'm not because she is doing all that it takes to be that person. She talks the talk and she walks the walk.”
If you're somehow still not convinced, look no further than what Mercedes did the weekend of AEW WrestleDream.
It was on Friday, October 17 that The CEO defeated Persephone at CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Mexico City, Mexico to retain the CMLL Women's World Title.
The following night she was in St. Louis to defend her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa at WrestleDream and captured the interim ROH Women's TV Title in the process. By Sunday night she was in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada wrestling Jody Threat for the WPW Women's Title, and yes, she won that as well.
But why stop there? The Moné Train is rolling right along to AEW Full Gear later this month where she will challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship.
There's also the aforementioned AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, but Cameron and Nightingale are hoping to bounce Mercedes and Athena from the upcoming tournament in short order. Our full conversation with The Babes of Wrath will be available on Wednesday, October 29 here on The Takedown on SI.
The Latest on AEW, TNA & More
Killer Kross And Scarlett Manage Their Business On The Indies With Wrestling Fans In
AEW Drops New TV Commercial With Special Tagline
Chris Jericho Likely To Receive Big Money Offers
Athena Gives Update On Potential All-Women's AEW Pay-Per-View