Mattel Creations is taking wrestling fans back to the 1980s with a new collectible that pays homage to one of the most unforgettable crossover moments in pop culture history.

On May 29, 1984, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, multi-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper made a guest appearance on Piper's Pit, the groundbreaking wrestling talk show segment hosted by WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.

The interview was interrupted by "Captain" Lou Albano, who not only took credit for launching Lauper's music career but also cast doubt on any woman's ability to achieve success without a man's assistance. The segment ended with a frustrated Lauper flipping over the desk in front of her and attacking both Piper and Albano with her purse before her manager, David Wolff, stepped in to separate them.

Lauper’s appearance on Piper's Pit kick-started the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era of WWE, a wildly successful alliance with MTV that led to the creation of music albums, animated television programs, and ultimately, the very first WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden on March 31, 1985.

All these years later, Mattel Creations is bringing Cyndi Lauper into the WWE action figure line for the first time ever.

Making its debut at San Diego Comic-Con this month is a brand new WWE Elite 3-Pack that features Lauper, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and "Captain" Lou Albano. Packed with bold ‘80s nostalgia, Mattel says the goal was to pay tribute to an era that blurred the lines between MTV, music and professional wrestling.

Mattel Creations is having fun with this Cyndi Lauper throwback to the 1980s

WWE Elite 3-Pack - Cyndi Lauper, Roddy Piper, Captain Lou Albano | Mattel

WWE Elite 3-Pack - Cyndi Lauper, Roddy Piper, Captain Lou Albano | Mattel

WWE Elite 3-Pack - Cyndi Lauper, Roddy Piper, Captain Lou Albano | Mattel

"I’ve always believed in the magic of bringing music, personality, and storytelling together, and my time at WWE was exactly that. It’s incredible to see Mattel honor the bold, classic style of the ’80s while connecting with today’s fans, and this 3-pack brings that energy back to life for a whole new generation," Lauper said in a statement provided to The Takedown on SI.

Mattel Creations representatives say the release also expands their focus on building products for the modern collector, with fans having an increased desire for nostalgia, self-expression and a deeper cultural connection through the brands they love.

Despite her undeniable impact on the business of professional wrestling, Cyndi Lauper has yet to be honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction of her own. Wrestling fans have long been calling for a correction to this glaring omission, but while the wait continues, they'll soon have the opportunity to bring home their own homage to the music icon.

More details on the new WWE Elite 3-Pack will be released during SDCC 2026.