The Undertaker Names Three WWE Stars He Would Have Liked to Wrestle

The Undertaker faced many top stars throughout his legendary career. Though he retired years ago, he remains involved with WWE, and he recently praised three members of the roster.

"The Phenom" last wrestled at WWE WrestleMania 36, where he beat AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. He was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Since then, he has made multiple television appearances, was a cast member of WWE LFG, and is also working as the head of creative for AAA, which WWE acquired in 2025.

The Undertaker often shares his thoughts on current WWE talent on his podcast as well, and in a new interview, he talked about a few of WWE's top stars, and singled out a few he would have liked to work with.

Gunther | WWE

Taker would have liked to wrestle Gunther, Oba Femi and Trick Williams

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker was asked about his past praise of Gunther. Van Vliet brought up the possibility of a hypothetical match between the two if "The Phenom" were retiring in 2026, and Taker named Gunther while also praising Oba Femi and Trick Williams.

“Yeah. I mean, that would be a good one for sure," he said. "I like the way he works, and I like the way he takes his time and builds to a crescendo in a match. But there’s guys like Oba out there now, and one of the guys that I think may be the biggest star may be Trick Williams. I love Trick."

While fans can only dream about what these matches could have looked like, The Undertaker continues to add to his legacy through his work in AAA. He discussed this chapter of his career while speaking with Van Vliet and highlighted hsi vision for AAA. The legend detailed his aim to deliver a product that was different from all other wrestling, including Raw and SmackDown.

"My vision is, I want us to put out a product that is completely different from NXT, it’s completely different from SmackDown or Raw," he said. "I want it to be different from every other wrestling. That starts, to me, with storytelling, athleticism, and aggression."

As The Undertaker is moving on with his career, Gunther, Femi, and Williams all continue to carve their paths in WWE. Gunther defeated Nick Aldis on the opening night of WWE SummerSlam and competed in a fatal four-way match on Sunday, whereas Femi beat Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match and Williams lost the WWE United States Championship to Baron Corbin.

Going forward, all three performers are poised to cement their status as some of the company's brightest stars.