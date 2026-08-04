WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Location Announced

WWE confirmed the location for next year's Royal Rumble event, with the show returning to the United States.

In 2026, the company held its annual Royal Rumble event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This marked the first time the show emanated from a country outside of North America. It had previously been held only in the United States or Canada. Aside from the inaugural Royal Rumble, the United States had hosted the event every year before 2026.

Now, WWE has revealed which city will host the Premium Live Event in 2027, and it's returning to a familiar place.

TKO, Dana White announce Royal Rumble in Arizona

WWE parent company, TKO, and UFC CEO Dana White announced that the Royal Rumble will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium in 2027. White shared the news at a press conference hosted by the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. State Farm Stadium, then known as University of Phoenix Stadium, previously hosted WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

White also stated that the event will be held in February, but a specific date was not revealed. This is slightly late for the Royal Rumble, which is typically held in January, though the 2025 edition was held in February as well. WWE shared the news on its website but did not confirm the date.

WWE stars Nikki Bella and Chelsea Green were in attendance at the press conference. The announcement also noted that the event will be held as part of seven total shows from WWE, UFC, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing.

BREAKING: TKO & WWE BRING ROYAL RUMBLE TO ARIZONA IN 2027



“In February, @WWE will bring one of its biggest annual events to Arizona, the Royal Rumble.” - @ufc CEO @danawhite pic.twitter.com/QaWlAKLCFB — Arizona Sports & Events Alliance (@azsportalliance) August 4, 2026

Arizona has been the host state for Royal Rumble twice before. In 2013, the show was held at US Airways Center in Phoenix. A few years later, WWE brought the show back to Phoenix when the 2019 edition emanated from Chase Field.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year, as it kicks off the road to WrestleMania. The Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches are two of the most prestigious matches WWE holds, as the winners earn world title shots at WrestleMania. Over the years, many stars have punched their tickets to WrestleMania by winning the battle royal, and plenty of them went on to win the gold.

It's worth noting that, like the Royal Rumble, the specific date for WrestleMania 43 has not been confirmed yet. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.