MJF Blasts Independent Wrestlers and Reveals Why He Believes Today’s Talent Suck (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman says that he's better than you, and you know it. As it turns out, he genuinely feels that way about most of the pro wrestling scene, even on the independents.

MJF defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution, not only retaining the AEW title, but also ensuring that Page can no longer challenge for the belt during the rest of his AEW career. It was a match that proved once again that Friedman is not just one of wrestling's most colorful characters, but a legitimate top guy in the ring as well.

The AEW star has been champion is selective in how much he wrestles on TV, but has been active on the independent scene as of late as well. He's wrestled major matches for the likes of House of Glory and Limitless Wrestling dating back to the beginning of the year, even announcing that Alec Price and Jordan Oliver had been signed to AEW following his appearance in Maine.

Friedman made his name on the indies before jumping to TV full-time with AEW. In speaking with The Takedown on SI, MJF noted that while there are talented performers on the circuit, many of today's crop of wrestlers aren't putting in the work for the big stage.

"I think a lot of these guys suck," he said bluntly. "And the guys that I'm wrestling on these independents are the guys that are working hard and making the towns and doing everything that they need to do to become better talents."

MJF rails on independent wrestlers and their work ethic

MJF had a long run on the indies before signing with AEW. | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Friedman told The Takedown on SI he believes that a lot of independent wrestlers in 2026 are afraid of the grind that comes with making it to the next level.

"I think a lot of these new guys are lazy, they're not getting in the car, they're not traveling to do ring crew. Brother, when I was on the independents, I would get in my car, and I would drive to, name a state in North America, I drove there. Name a place in Canada, I drove there. Name a place in Mexico, I drove there. And I did it for $20 and a can of Coke and a hot dog and a handshake. I did it because I wanted to get better, and I needed reps," he said.

The AEW World Champion feels that while there are plenty of great places to work on television, their existence has led to complacency among independent talent.

"A lot of these guys that are coming into the industry, they're thinking, 'Oh, there's AEW, there's WWE, there's TNA, there's MLW, why aren't I signed yet?' You're not signed yet because you f---ing suck. Get better. Apply yourself. Go to training three to four times a week. Find a ring. Roll around. Make yourself better. Do tape study. Become a student of the sport."

MJF's advice to indie wrestlers

Many would argue that AEW's infrastructure lends itself to the independent wrestling style, and top talent on the indies are often given chances to be featured on TV. Even so, MJF argues that there is a degree of entitlement from many young performers, and if they hope to make it to AEW or elsewhere, not putting the work in will get them nowhere.

AEW has allowed MJF to work for several indie promotions while world champion. | AllEliteWrestling.com - AEW

"Stop resting on your laurels, just assuming you're gonna be handed something," he said. "If you want to be a part of AEW, you better be ready. You better be ready to work, and work hard, and want it. We're not the lazy promotion. Now if you wanna f**k around and j**k off, go somewhere else.

"So that would be my advice to these cats on the indies. Nothing's going to be handed to you. If you want to come to AEW, be ready to work."