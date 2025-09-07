Wrestling On FanNation

Takedown Discussions: 'Never Say Never' Lives On With AJ Lee's WWE Return

AJ Lee is back in WWE for the first time in 10 years. The former Divas Champion proved once again that you 'never say never' when it comes to WWE. Or can you? Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino dive in on this week's episode of Takedown Discussions.

Rick Ucchino

AJ Lee
AJ Lee / WWE YouTube

10 years after she seemingly retired from professional wrestling for good, AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The former WWE Divas Champion received a hero's ovation from the sold-out crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago as she skipped her way down to the ring to confront Becky Lynch.

Arguably the best performer of a largely overlooked era of women's wrestling has finally come back home to create the types of stories and matches that she long pushed for in WWE, but never really had the opportunity to execute.

Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino are back for another episode of Takedown Discussions where they dive into AJ's big night, the subtle nuances of her return that really made it special and what her comeback means for the women's division.

Plus, there's one thing that no one is talking about after Friday's show in Chicago and it's largely due to AJ Lee's appearance. Do you know what it is?

You 'never say never' in professional wrestling... or can you?

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes / WWE.com

Have you ever stopped and taken a second to think back on all the 'never gonna happens' that have miraculously transpired in professional wrestling?

In the past three years alone, Cody Rhodes left AEW and won the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement, Edge left WWE for a rival promotion, Vince McMahon retired, came back and was essentially fired, and CM Punk returned to the very company he once said nearly killed him. 

MORE: AJ Lee's Top 5 Career Moments Ahead Of Her Rumored WWE Return

AJ Lee's comeback is just the latest bit of evidence that proves anything can happen in this industry. Except maybe one or two things. Zack and Rick dive into those scenarios on this week's edition of Takedown Discussions. Do you have one? Let us know in the comment section in the video above.

