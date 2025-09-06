WWE SmackDown Results [9/5/25]: AJ Lee Returns, Brock Lesnar attacks John Cena
The nearly thigh high Chuck Taylors did not make their return, but AJ Lee did not need them Friday night to make a serious impact during her first WWE appearance in over a decade.
With her trademark skip and glimpse of crazy in her eye, the former WWE Divas Champion blew the roof off the Allstate Arena in Chicago when she arrived on SmackDown to back up her husband CM Punk.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' was once again berated and physically assaulted by Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on Friday. Punk gave The Man one last chance to walk away, saying his issues were with no one but Seth Rollins, but in the end he was forced to call upon his equalizer to do what he couldn't with good conscience.
The ever-confident Lynch suddenly turned pale like she had seen a ghost, or perhaps her worst nightmare turned into reality. Lee took her time getting into the ring, soaking up the reaction from the crowd, while also giving Becky time to dread the onslaught that was coming her way.
When the time came, AJ Lee absolutely unloaded on the Women's IC Champ and sent her running back to her husband, while she stuck around to celebrate with her own man. Punk and Lee then closed out a chaotic episode of SmackDown with a hug, with the stage now set for a massive mixed tag team match in the near future.
Oh yeah... and Brock Lesnar also returned Friday night. He once again destroyed John Cena and challenged the 'Greatest of All Time' to a match in two weeks at Wrestlepalooza.
Here's everything else you may have missed from Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Chicago.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary for the night. They'll be the SmackDown announce team for the next few months, according to Cole.
John Cena started off the show and received another incredible reaction from the WWE Universe. The sold out Chicago crowd greeted him with thunderous applause and 'Thank you Cena' chants right out of the gate. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion claimed to have nothing planned. He wanted to soak in the final SmackDown appearance of his WWE career and simply have some fun.
He called Chicago a special city and thanked them for an incredible send off. Cena said the WWE Universe has always been special because they are not afraid to let their voices be heard. A powerful tool that has even brought Superstars back to WWE, perhaps hinting at a possible AJ Lee return later in the night as the crowd began chanting her name.
As Cena began to make his exit, new United States Champion Sami Zayn made his way out to the ring. Zayn personally thanked John Cena for everything he's done for his fellow WWE Superstars over the years, and more specifically, what he did for a younger Sami Zayn. His main roster debut over a decade ago was in a United States Championship Open Challenge against Cena.
Zayn asked Cena for permission to carry forward that tradition not that he is the Men's United States Champion and he offered the first shot at the title to the 'Greatest of All-Time'. Cena said why not and called a referee down to the ring.
Sami Zayn and John Cena ended in a no contest after Brock Lesnar took out both competitors. This was an incredibly fun match right up until the finish. Zayn and Cena had a strong back-and-forth match-up that saw Cena pay homage to some of his greatest rivals, including Kurt Angle, Kevin Owens, CM Punk and Edge. He hit an avalanche Attitude Adjustment on Zayn and appeared to have the champion beat, but Lesnar made his way to the ring and dropped both men with multiple F-5's.
After a commercial break, Lesnar was caught on camera in gorilla position and he told Cena that he'd see him at Wrestlepalooza. The match was made official soon after.
We saw a concerned SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis walking backstage when he was approached by Carmelo Hayes. He was once again seeking an opportunity to advance his solo career when The Miz interjected about a WWE Tag Team Championship Match. Aldis said he'd take it under advisement. The camera then panned to an SUV arriving at the building and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch exited the vehicle.
Aleister Black defeated Damian Priest. Black attacked Priest during his entrance and left the former World Heavyweight Champion looking very disoriented as he eventually made his way to the ring. Priest eventually found his bearings and had Aleister on the ropes after delivering a Razor's Edge onto the commentary desk. He'd go for the South of Heaven Choke Slam, but Black grabbed the referee and shoved him in Priest. That gave him the moment he needed to hit the Black Mass and score the pinfall victory.
Drew McIntyre versus Randy Orton was made official for next Friday on SmackDown, as was Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. Brock Lesnar will also appear on next Friday's show to address his recent attacks on John Cena.
Becky Lynch was shown chilling backstage in Nick Aldis' office. The SmackDown GM walked in and said that he was not aware that The Man was going to be in Chicago tonight. Becky said she invited herself and Aldis pleaded with her not to cause any trouble. Lynch proclaimed that she never causes issues and left his office with a smile on her face.
Giulia defeated Michin to retain the WWE Women's United States Championship. Michin gave a spectacular effort against the Beautiful Madness, but a distraction at ringside by Kiana James allowed Giulia to hit Arrivederci for the win. James then attacked Michin after the match to add insult to injury.
Alexa Bliss was shown checking on Charlotte Flair at the medical center backstage. Flair was still nursing an ankle injury following last week's assault by Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice and it was determined she'd not currently cleared to compete.
Seth Rollins made a surprise entrance at the arena. He took up residence in a luxury suite at the Allstate Arena and claimed that the legacy of CM Punk would die tonight in Chicago. And he introduced the woman who was in town to do the honors, his wife Becky Lynch.
The crowd immediately began chanting for AJ Lee, which sent The Man flying off the handle. She began to run down everything Chicagoans hold dear, until the Second City Saint arrived to defend his hometown.
CM Punk was generous enough to give Lynch one final opportunity to walk away. The Best in the World said his issues were with her 'coward of a husband' and no one else. Lynch responded by doubling down. She proceeded to slap Punk endlessly, taunting him while she did it. That was until he finally had enough and rolled out of the ring.
The former World Heavyweight Champion said that he would never put his hands on a woman. Luckily, he knew exactly to call in and come do it for him.
Every member of the WWE Universe knew what would happen next. 'Light it up' came bursting out of the loud speakers and AJ Lee made her way down to the ring to a massive ovation.
The former WWE Divas Champion pummeled Becky Lynch until The Man went running back up the ramp to regroup with her husband, who was equally as in shock to witness the arrival of AJ Lee as his wife.
Punk and Lee then celebrated in the middle of the ring with a massive hug to send the hometown Chicago fans home happy. The path to Wrestlepalooza has been set. It's only a matter of time before this mixed tag team match gets made official.
