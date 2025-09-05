Wrestling On FanNation

Backstage Update On AJ Styles' WWE Contract Amid Retirement Speculation

Could AJ Styles in-ring career be coming to an end in the near future? Here's the latest on his WWE contract situation.

Rick Ucchino

AJ Styles
AJ Styles / WWE

A social media post from Friday afternoon has the wrestling world questioning what is next for AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One took to his Instagram account to post a photo of a hour glass with the sand slowly trickling down to the bottom half. Pictured in the sand, is the AJ Styles logo.

The general consensus of the public was that the former WWE Champion was hinting at retirement, which is a topic he has openly discussed in recent years. Styles has noted that he'd like to be done wrestling before he turns 50 years old, but fans and fellow wrestlers alike don't appear ready to say goodbye just yet. 

"Uncle Allen I will turn that hourglass upside down… don’t you dare leave us," former WWE Superstar Killer Kross wrote in reply to Styles' post.

Many others who commented shared Kross' sentiment. Styles just turned 48 years old back in June, which if true to his word, means he has less than two years left on his bump card. But the time he has left in the ring could be even shorter than that.

How much time is left on AJ Styles' WWE contract?

AJ Styles
AJ Styles / WWE

AJ Styles' contract with WWE was originally set to expire earlier this year, but after a foot injury last October kept him on the sidelines for months, AJ agreed to a one year extension with the company. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now been able to pinpoint an approximate expiration date for that extension.

"Sources close to Styles had indicated that the deal is up around February of 2026, which would have him expiring after the Royal Rumble and before WrestleMania season," Ross Sapp wrote Friday afternoon. "We’re told that WWE does hope to retain him after that period, but will evaluate things and his interest."

For what it's worth, Styles looks to have plenty left in the tank. He's in phenomenal shape, no pun intended, and his in-ring work has not fallen off in the slighest.

AJ has been chasing Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship for months now, and that rivalry is expected to continue after El Grande Americano cost him the title this past Monday night on Raw.

Published
Rick Ucchino
