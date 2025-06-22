The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Bring Their Competitive Relationship To Season Two Of WWE LFG (Exclusive)
WWE LFG Season Two begins on Sunday, June 22nd and will have a brand new dynamic that fans will be interested to watch unfold throughout the next few months.
Season One consisted of The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley and Mickie James as the coaches, but filling in for Mickie this season is Taker's wife and WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.
Bringing her experience as a former two-time Divas Champion, McCool told The Takedown On SI that she believes that the thing that will make her presence different from her former rival Mickie is the dynamic that comes with having her bring out a new competitive fire from her husband.
"I think I'm gonna bring out a different side of my husband that the fans have never seen before. I also think I'm gonna bring the title to the other side of the bed this season," Michelle said.
After Taker asked what she meant, McCool quipped that she wants to bring the WWE LFG Championship that the coaches are competing for to her side of the bedroom.
"I mean it's at the house so I just want to switch the side of the bed I think. I mean he takes pride in that thing, you know so I think it's time to come home home like 'my home," McCool said. "But I think that's the biggest thing I'm gonna bring out a different side of him that people probably don't expect. I don't know even if he particularly wants (laughs)."
The Undertaker agreed that his wife being part of the legendary set of coaches on this season of the show brings a different side where his focus will be on beating McCool more than his other Legends on the show.
MORE: WWE LFG Winners Tyra Mae Steele & Jasper Troy Discuss Their Journey To NXT Contracts (Exclusive)
"Yeah I think people are gonna be shocked exactly how competitive we are between each other. Of course, I want to beat Coach Booker and Coach Bubba, but I have to beat her," Taker said. "So she's number one on the hit list."
"Yeah I don't like losing, but I definitely don't want to lose to my husband," Michelle responded, showcasing this fun banter that will surely become a highlight of the new LFG season.
This competitive relationship started in the early days of their union together. Taker brought up how they have even gone against each other in different workouts during their in-ring careers.
"Yeah, you name it and we'll compete at it. It started years ago when we were still both working. Sometimes, you just have to get a workout in wherever you can get a workout in. Like sometimes it's running steps in an arena," Taker said.
This led to a hilarious back-and-forth where the two debated who won this particular workout during their in-ring days as well as The Undertaker losing at bowling due to an alleged torn bicep.
Michelle: "Let's see if he tells the truth on this."
Taker: "I'm gonna tell the truth because I won.
Michelle: "You did not win."
Taker: "I totally won. MVP told you I won. See."
Michelle: "Like if anybody, one of the guys gonna tell you what you don't want to hear."
Taker: "Like when I get beat, I get beat."
Michelle: "This is a lie because when he got beat in bowling and we ended up with a peanut gallery and I bowled like a really good game, he claimed he tore his bicep bowling."
"I did, I did tear it. And then I tore it more when I worked with Mr. Kennedy like a week later. Anyway, so yeah that right there is just a little bit of what you get, yeah. And to answer your question, we'll race to take out the trash cans to the street. It's stupid," Taker responded to confirm the "severity" of this bowling incident.
The Undertaker was victorious in season one thanks to guiding two out of his four Future Greats to the Finals. Leading Shiloh Hill to a runner-up for the men and Tyra Mae Steele to win for the women, Taker showcased how he took pride in every one of the performers on the show.
When asked about the newest NXT star Tyra Mae Steele calling him a father figure from her experience on the show, Taker talked about how invested he got into the participants on both seasons of the program.
"Well I think what we found out or what I personally found out with season one is how invested you get in these kids. Not just the ones on your team, but all of them."
"You have to deal with all of them just the way the show is laid out and you want to see, I know for me, yes winning is important and defending the championship all of that is important, but making sure all of these kids get off on the right foot and have the right mindset and everything moving forward."
While the competitors on WWE LFG compete for a NXT contract, "The Deadman" would like to see them think about down the road and what they want to get out of this experience, learning the craft from all-time greats.
"There's a lot of conversations that I have with them about putting everything into perspective. Yes, winning this NXT contract is very important, but for me everything is big picture, it's down the road," Taker stated.
"And again obviously I have my four Future Greats, but you just can't help but get invested in everybody. You know when you just see things that certain people are doing, you just naturally gravitate and just like 'hey you might want to do this a little differently' and 'don't tell my kids that I was talking to you.' But yeah you want them all to succeed and at the end of the day, that's the most important thing for me."
With her addition to the cast of Legends on the show, McCool replacing Mickie James was met with some criticism from a certain section of fans.
Giving perspective on how she viewed the process and her approach to the Future Greats in comparison to the Legends on the first season, McCool addressed how dedicated she is to the development of the PC recruits and spending time thinking about the participants on LFG.
"It's like what Mark touched on earlier, I've really, I think it's a blessing and a struggle I love my kids.," McCool said. "I literally think of them as my own kids, so it's hard giving them that criticism because it breaks my heart sometimes, you know, but I just want to see them all succeed."
"I'm obviously competitive. I want to help them anyway I can. Gosh, I don't know whether it's in the ring, whether it's how to handle yourself backstage, whatever the case may be. I think it's that all around, would you agree? Cheerleader, nurturer."
"Yeah she is, she's invested like yeah. Like we leave the PC, we come back to Texas, the phone is blowing up. It's always her kids wanting to know something or this is going on during the week while we're not there." Taker said in response.
McCool expressed how she cannot keep her mind off of the kids on WWE LFG and wants to see them succeed more than anything, viewing them how she views her own children.
"Just checking in on them. You know it's bad when he's like 'I just need a break from thinking about it.' But I'm like 'I cant stop thinking about it, I can't stop thinking about the kids.' Like he said again, mainly mine don't tell them, but all the kids. Yeah, I'm totally invested, I just want to see them succeed. I want to see them win and that's just the bottom line."
On how this season of WWE LFG is much different from the inaugural iteration, Taker discussed how expectations are much higher than before.
"I think that we have quite a few kids returning. I call them kids, you know Future Greats that are back for season two. Now they got a little bit of taste of what it is, so they understand the expectations now. They don't get cut as much slack as they did in season one and again the expectations are higher."
"And I think that's evident in the first episode if you recall in the first ten minutes. I think they may have come in too comfortable, but then realized very quickly this is a competition," Michelle responded.
"So yeah, they got a little bit of taste what it's like. We're still like again, we're really hands on, but they also know that switch can flip," Taker said. "I don't like to repeat myself over and over and over again about the same type of things because after a while, you're just like you're not listening to me, you know."
"I can spend this time working with somebody else who chooses to listen and at least try to implement what it is I'm saying. It may or may not work, but at least give me the respect of at least trying it and seeing."
"I think I heard you tell somebody last week, 'You know I'm not just a hat and a coat. I might actually know something," McCool responded.
After Michelle brought up something that one of McCool's Future Greats stated to her husband, Taker explained how he reacted telling the young contestant he isn't "just a hat and a coat," referencing his iconic entrance attire.
"He looked at me with this look on his face, '(nods) you're pretty good.' Like really! I am, and that's why I said, 'I'm more than a hat and a coat."
Michelle compared the experience of the LFG cast to her own in The Divas Search when she first started her WWE journey and how her failure to win the competition wasn't a setback for her.
"I think it's good for them to see too. Like you mentioned Leigh Laurel and Troy Yearwood, and I've told my kids and some of the others as well, like big picture. I didn't come close to winning The Divas Search, but it turned out fine. I just want them to put in the work and I want them to grow week-to-week. And that's my biggest concern."
"That's it in a nutshell. You want to see them get better every week," Taker responded. "And if they're not getting better, there's a disconnect somewhere and it all comes out, it all comes out in the show and in the coaching and in the time spent. I'll just say this for season two, it's a little more intense."
The Undertaker recently found himself back in the headlines after being spotted backstage during WWE Money In The Bank weekend in Los Angeles.
On his Keepin It 100 podcast, AAA booker Konnan revealed that he seen the WWE Hall of Famer working in a creative capacity and speculated that he believes Taker may be having a role moving forward with the company.
On if a WWE creative role is in his future, Taker explained that he and the company are in a discussion period about what he could do with the time that he has to contribute to the on-screen product right now.
"Yeah I have discussed it. I've been involved in some meetings and just try to get a feel where, my schedule is really crazy and the amount of time and the difficulty of booking TV shows is incredibly difficult," Undertaker said.
"I don't think people realize how difficult it is to come up with ideas, implement them, think five months down the road, have to deal with the talent and making sure they're good with things, talent days off, and trying to interweave all of that is incredibly difficult."
Taker's legendary career spanned from the 1980s to 2020, so the WWE of today is much different in 2025. Joking that there is a difference in the entire process than it was back in his day, Taker think the fans realize how much of a 24/7 job creative is now.
"And it's done a little bit differently than it was 'back in my day.' I'm just trying to figure out if I got the time to get invested because obviously it is almost a 24/7 job," Taker stated. "I didn't even put in injuries like we've had a rash of injuries recently too, right."
"You're going down the road and something like what happened on Monday night with Liv. Like what happened with Liv on Monday, all of those things are moving parts that you have to figure out because one domino affects the one domino."
Taker admits that he is extremely open to having more of his fingerprint on what is going on in WWE and just needs to figure out what works for everyone involved.
"If there's a role that I feel like I can honestly contribute and make a difference, I would be very open being a little more hands on with the product moving forward. But it just has to work for everybody and that's kind of what we're trying to figure out right now."
The Undertaker and Michelle McCool will be two of the four Legends on Season Two of WWE LFG: Legends and Future Greats, which airs on A&E starting Sunday, June 22nd at 10 p.m. Eastern.
