Bayley Is Mind-Blown Over Behavior Of Other WWE Talent

CM Punk recently spoke with Mostly Sports to explain how the WWE locker room feels less like high school now and more like a business.

And WWE's strategy of continuing to develop their own stars from other sports rather than searching for talent on the independent scene could be contributing to a decrease in passion for pro wrestling amongst individual superstars.

Former Women's World champion Bayley sat with The Undertaker on Wednesday morning on an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast to express concern about the next generation of WWE superstars.

The Undertaker | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gorilla gets empty toward the end of WWE Raw

Bayley won the NXT Women's championship in 2015 and lost it to Asuka during WrestleMania weekend in 2016. She is a seasoned veteran and has been through many phases of WWE's recent history.

Bayley remembers a time when fellow talent, whether they were booked for the show or not, stayed until the end of the show to watch for anything they could learn from.

"Yeah that [not staying for shows] just blows my mind. When I first got on the road, all the live events you always watched. Cena watched everything, Roman watched everything. These last few years Seth is always at the front monitor," Bayley

Bayley | WWE

Bayley still learns from others

Bayley also stated that talent would receive advice from someone like Seth Rollins, but would still fail to watch his match in the main event. She even spoke about still absorbing information from Rollins while he's speaking to younger talent.

"When people come back they ask Seth, 'Oh what did you think?' Then I can hear what he's saying to the and then I'm learning too. But then lately there's some people who just leave, then Seth comes back from the main event and nobody's there. That is like, 'What?' You just asked for his advice and nobody's here. That drives me crazy." Bayley

She also mentioned how often she sees people who aren't on the show simply taking off to the next town. Bayley admitted to trying to have this conversation with others and how little she understands others. Her focus has remained on continuing to lead by example, regardless of the widespread behavior of particular talent.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

New Report Refutes Freddie Prinze Jr's WWE-ESPN Deal Claim

Nick Khan Comments On John Cena's WWE Retirement

TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals If WWE Helped With AMC Negotiations (Exclusive)

Why The Rumored WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Events Are The Right Choices