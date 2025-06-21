WWE NXT Champion Injured, Forced To Relinquish Title
The injury bug has been going around WWE this week and its unfortunately struck the NXT locker room.
NXT GM Ava took to social media Saturday morning to announce that Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar, will be unable to compete this coming Tuesday night due to an undisclosed injury.
The 4-time Heritage Cup Champion will now be forced to relinquish the title, and a new champion will be crowned when Stacks faces off against an opponent to be named later.
It's a tough break for Noam Dar, who just returned from an 11-month injury hiatus in April to reclaim his Heritage Cup Championship from Lexis King.
This also marks the third major injury of the week. Liv Morgan is set to miss multiple months of action after she dislocated her shoulder this past Monday Night on Raw. TNA Wrestling star Elijah also suffered a torn triceps on NXT this past Tuesday night and under went successful surgery a few days later.
Other matches set for this coming Tuesday's episode of NXT include Trick Williams defending his TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs and the new No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship will be crowned in a Fatal 4-Way Eliminator Match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Jim Ross Gives Update After Colon Cancer Surgery & Talks Plans For AEW All In Texas
Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]
Zelina Vega Has The WWE Women's United States Title, Now She Just Needs A Microphone [Exclusive]
Takedown Discussions: How Can WWE Work Around Liv Morgan's Injury Ahead Of Evolution?