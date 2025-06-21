Wrestling On FanNation

WWE NXT Champion Injured, Forced To Relinquish Title

A major change is being made to this Tuesday's show due an unfortunate injury.

Rick Ucchino

WWE Twitter

The injury bug has been going around WWE this week and its unfortunately struck the NXT locker room.

NXT GM Ava took to social media Saturday morning to announce that Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar, will be unable to compete this coming Tuesday night due to an undisclosed injury.

The 4-time Heritage Cup Champion will now be forced to relinquish the title, and a new champion will be crowned when Stacks faces off against an opponent to be named later.

It's a tough break for Noam Dar, who just returned from an 11-month injury hiatus in April to reclaim his Heritage Cup Championship from Lexis King.

This also marks the third major injury of the week. Liv Morgan is set to miss multiple months of action after she dislocated her shoulder this past Monday Night on Raw. TNA Wrestling star Elijah also suffered a torn triceps on NXT this past Tuesday night and under went successful surgery a few days later.

Other matches set for this coming Tuesday's episode of NXT include Trick Williams defending his TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs and the new No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship will be crowned in a Fatal 4-Way Eliminator Match.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Jim Ross Gives Update After Colon Cancer Surgery & Talks Plans For AEW All In Texas

Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]

Zelina Vega Has The WWE Women's United States Title, Now She Just Needs A Microphone [Exclusive]

Takedown Discussions: How Can WWE Work Around Liv Morgan's Injury Ahead Of Evolution?

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE