John Cena Teases WWE Fans About Upcoming Shows: "We're Cooking Up Something Special"
As if his pipebomb wasn't enough, John Cena is promising WWE fans something pretty big ahead of next week's edition of SmackDown and Night of Champions.
Cena, who will defend his WWE Title against CM Punk in Saudi Arabia, turned the tables on the Straight Edge Superstar on SmackDown this week, assaulting the number one contender with a title belt shot and an Attitude Adjustment through a table.
Cena would then mirror Punk's own pipebomb from 2011 by ripping into his opponent while also breaking the fourth wall and shouting out superstars who were no longer with the company (Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona). As Punk lay a crumpled mess within the wreckage of a broken table, WWE fans were already all over social media lauding Cena's promo.
But the WWE Champion isn't stopping there. At Fanatics Fest in New York City this weekend, where WWE were hosting their official SummerSlam Kickoff show, Cena teased the audience that there was a lot more still to come from him and Punk.
"If you guys are digging what we're doing on television, I hope you watch Night of Champions because it's going to be effing great. I hope you liked SmackDown, I hope you like the next SmackDown because we're cooking up something awesome for you. Watch Night of Champions."- John Cena
Cena avoided answering questions from Michael Cole throughout his appearance at the SummerSlam launch in NYC, with the event itself taking place on Saturday August 2 and 3 from nearby New Jersey, at the Metlife Stadium.
The 17-time World Champion lost to Ron Killings by DQ on SmackDown this week before his assault on Punk. Cena had notably faced Killings and been put through a table when Punk opted to cut his original pipebomb promo 14 years ago.
Many have labelled Cena's version as one of the finest promos of his career and perhaps the strongest moment of his heel run since his initial turn at Elimination Chamber back in March.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
