Kane (Glenn Jacobs) Net Worth

Introduced as the long-lost brother of The Undertaker in 1997, Kane burst onto screens as a force of nature that took the WWE by storm, destroying anyone and everyone who stood in his path.

In real life, Kane was Glenn Jacobs, who was a career journeyman in pro wrestling before discovering a character that helped to win every championship in WWE and become one of the most enduring gimmicks of the past three decades.

Along the way, Kane earned a spot on the card that has helped him build a wealthy lifestyle, which was further bolstered by his transition into politics after retiring from in-ring competition.

Name Glenn Jacobs Estimated Net Worth (2025) $7 Million Source of Wealth Professional Wrestling, Acting, Politics Salary $220,000 annually Sponsorships & Endorsements WWE, Sentinel Foundation, The Jacobs Foundation Allstate Insurance Charity East Tennessee Kids' Hospital, Knoxville Public Safety Foundation

What is Kane's Net Worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kane's net worth is around $7 million. This is based on his earnings from his legendary professional wrestling career, acting endeavors, business ventures, social media, and dealings in the political world.

Starting his pro wrestling career in 1992, Jacobs came up in the industry working for various promotions and was eventually signed by WWE in 1995.

Despite being given various gimmicks like Issac Yankem, Jacobs finally became Kane when he debuted under the iconic mask as the brother of The Undertaker in 1997.

With memorable rivalries against Taker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and X-Pac, Kane would become a two-time WWE World Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and an 11-time Tag Team Champion.

Kane is considered one of the most feared and intimidating characters in WWE history, leaving fans with many memorable moments throughout his illustrious run with the company.

Building on the success of his pro wrestling career, Kane made a successful transition into politics in his hometown of Knox County, Tennessee. In 2018, Glenn Jacobs was elected mayor of Knox County and re-elected in 2022.

Kane's Salary

According to past records, Kane made $900K annually at the height of his run with WWE. There are no records if he is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal nor how much he would be making.

As Mayor of Knox County, Glenn Jacobs reportedly makes over $220,000 per year.

Kane's Businesses and Endorsements

Thanks to his legendary stint with WWE, Kane is still one of the most marketable characters in the company and his likeness is still used in WWE merchandising.

Sentinel Foundation is an organization founded by Glenn Jacobs that was created to fight child trafficking. Meanwhile, he also owns The Jacobs Foundation Allstate Insurance is another alongside his wife in the Knoxville, Tennessee area.

Thanks to my friends at Nine Lines Apparel for sending me their new Stronger Than the Storm shirt. Proceeds from this beauty benefit @SamaritansPurse and the Sentinel Foundation.

Get yours👇https://t.co/8K8vMZeZl0 pic.twitter.com/PB3FRL0vDV — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) October 8, 2024

Kane's Charity Work

Kane has been an active supporter of various charities throughout his wrestling career and in his role as Knox County mayor. He has been a public supporter of the East Tennessee Kids' Hospital, which works with the youth to help their well-being.

At his request, WWE provided a $100,000 donation to Kane's Knoxville Public Safety Foundation to support first responders and their families following traumatic events in the area.

