Tony Khan Reveals The Influence Of WCW Nitro On AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)
With Wednesday's "Spring Break Thru" episode of AEW Dynamite, the program will become the longest-running pro wrestling show to have aired on TNT or TBS.
Episode 289 of Dynamite will see Mercedes Moné battle Athena and Will Ospreay take on Konosuke Takeshita in Owen Hart Cup, and will be a celebration of the show's run to date. AEW founder Tony Khan spoke exclusively with The Takedown on SI to discuss the event, and drew parallels to the show Dynamite will soon surpass.
"I'm a big fan, and I grew up watching the shows, and Nitro was a huge part of my childhood," Khan said about his affection for WCW Nitro. "And long before Nitro, I watched WCW. And I wish I could say I watched it long after, but that was kind of the end of the run. And I certainly learned a lot watching those shows."
Khan is widely known for his passionate childhood fandom of pro wrestling, and he told The Takedown he believes some of the most innovative performers in American wrestling history stemmed from the Nitro era.
"I think it's where some of the most exciting, high flying, athletic wrestlers of all time broke in and broke in on TV and became mainstream TV stars across America. And those are some of the biggest wrestlers of all time now. And I think it really helped usher in a faster-paced, more exciting style of wrestling. And I do think that over the years of Nitro, some of the most exciting moments and memories in pro wrestling happened on the show. So, tons of positive memories of WCW Nitro from growing up," he said.
Dynamite has seen several figures from WCW pass through its stage over the last six years, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, and even one of Khan's largest critics Eric Bischoff himself appearing across episodes. Khan says he has enjoyed that synergy between the two organizations.
"I think there's a lot of great influence [from] WCW. The most clear one to me is that the icon in WCW and our legend, our undefeated star, certainly the person we revere so much in AEW is Sting. And I think there's a great shared history there. There's a great shared history across TBS and TNT. Tony Schiavone being a key voice in both products, a lot of similarities," he continued.
Khan once noted he believed former WCW owner Ted Turner didn't know "one percent" of what he knew about pro wrestling, but maintains his respect for the brand and the influence it had on the wrestling world. He also recognizes personally how difficult it is writing weekly episodic pro wrestling television, which is why he wants to celebrate the achievement this Wednesday.
"I really, really, absolutely had so much respect for everything that it took to put Nitro on the air and keep Nitro on the air for all those years. And that's why I think this is a really important milestone. It's amazing what Nitro achieved. And to be on TNT for 288 weeks, I know how hard that is firsthand, it's really hard.," he said.
"It's a celebration of everything, and really all the wrestling. Looking back, over fifty years of wrestling on TBS specifically, and 30 years of pro wrestling on TNT, and now AEW is a huge part of that conversation. And this is a big milestone for TBS and AEW on Wednesday."
