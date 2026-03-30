Trish Stratus to Dish Out All Sorts of Stratusfaction WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas

It was quite the sight to behold on a chilly Saturday afternoon inside the sixth annual Squared Circle Expo.

Wrestling fans from all over converged on the Wyndham Indianapolis Hotel with the hopes of sharing just a few brief moments, and maybe snapping a photograph, with some of their favorite performers of both past and present.

The normal sized hallways of the Wyndham suddenly became very narrow as the teeming masses packed in like sardines to anxiously wait in one line after another. The queue to meet WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita was particularly impressive as it stretched around several corners of the hotel, and at rough estimate, did not drop below 300 fans for hours on end.

So much love to my Midwest Stratuspherians - holy smokes you guys are patient!! I am so grateful to all of you and I loved meeting each and every one of you! #FirstCrushTour @SquarCircleExpo



Spoke to @RickUcchino of@SInow - stay tuned for that this week! pic.twitter.com/qzQyAzVfFT — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 29, 2026

"First of all, I'm a bit of a babbler but I like to have my moments with my people," Stratus told The Takedown on SI, making it a priority to give each fan as much time as possible.

And judging by the looks on the faces of those people, the younger and older folks, who left their meet-and-greets with Trish, she delivered on her 100 percent Stratusfaction guarantee.

"It's so cool that now when I come [to events] I get my typical crowd, the men who I was their first crush, but then also I'm seeing the littles because of my return recently, in the last little couple of years. And it's been so cool because Dad watched me and now the kids watch."

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion launched her appropriately named My First Crush Tour back in February, with stops in cities like Nashville, Detroit, Kansas City, and, as previously mentioned, Indianapolis this past Saturday.

Trish Stratus | WWE.com

No matter the location, the fans have turned out in droves. Some people said they waited in line for five hours over the weekend just to meet Trish and that level of admiration is something that she will never take for granted.

"I wanted to make sure I was giving you guys everything that you expected from me and deliver a hundred percent. So as long as I can keep doing that, then I feel blessed that I'm able to come back, still get the love in the ring, as well as [during] these appearances."

It's not known when Trish will make her return to WWE programming, but she's always on the lookout for an opportunity that makes sense for both herself and those she'd be working with.

Stratus celebrated her 25th anniversary in professional wrestling this past year with her first three matches since her highly touted steel cage fight with Becky Lynch at WWE Payback 2023. Among them, a generational dream match-up with then WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at Evolution.

It's those kinds of moments in particular, where she can give the rub to the younger generation of stars, that really give Trish the itch to lace up her boots again.

"I need to see the landscape," Trish said. "I'm very story storyline driven. And for me, is it gonna be interesting for the fans? Is it something they wanna see? Is it gonna elevate someone? And of course, there's like the storyline behind it. I love the story, I wanna make sure it makes sense and I wanna make sure the landscape makes sense for me to enter into."

Unless she has a major surprise up her sleeve, Stratus will not be competing at WrestleMania 42 this year, but that's not stopping her from serving up an entirely different form of Stratusfaction to the fans converging on Sin City next month.

Trish Stratus will be dishing out all sorts of Stratusfaction in Las Vegas

First Crush at Flanker | Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

Starting on Monday, April 13, the My First Crush Tour is taking over the Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino with a week's worth of watch parties, fan meet-and-greets, and Q&A sessions.

Stratus worked with the head chef of the restaurant to develop a number of playful food items that were inspired by her iconic career. And as an avid home cook myself, I have to admit that crafting an entire menu from scratch sounds like a blast, but where does one even start?

"You can go back to my interviews from like years and years and years, and decades ago... My favorite cheat meal is a burger and fries," Trish said. "Gimme a good burger and fries. So that was the number one. When I went into Flanker and I had the meeting, I wasn't sure if I was gonna engage yet. I was like, bring me the burger. I'm not approving until I get the burger. The Wagyu (Stratusfaction) Smash Burger is incredible."

Other specialty dishes include the Chick Kick Wings with a chili glaze, and the Heartbreaker Flatbread with prosciutto, burrata and hot honey. And for those people who are still counting their calories while on vacation, there will be some 'nu-Trish-ous' items available as well.

My First Crush Tour | TrishStratus.com

"The GOAT salad of course, which has goat cheese in it and arugula and delicious things," Stratus said ahead of a dad joke-level pun that you'll have to wait for the video to drop to hear. "One more thing that was super cute was, they're like why don't we do like a chicken wrap? I'm like, wait, let me work with this. So we put a little tzatziki, we put a bit of onions, we put a bit of tomato. We got a Greek one, right? So it's a Greek 'Chick' wrap."

Fans are invited to 'Dish with Trish' from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. It'll be an intimate evening with the WWE Hall of Famer herself, alongside legendary ring announcer Lillian Garcia. That fireside chat will include candid stories, fan Q&A, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Guests will also be able to purchase photo and autograph packages.

A Stratusfaction Watch Party will then kick start the weekend wrestling activities on Friday, April 17, hosted by influencer and streamer WheezyBlonde.

"If you're not going to the show or if you're on your way to the show, this is gonna be the place to stop," Trish said. "I have curated this special menu. The drinks are so cool because I named each one after the girls... We have the Widow's Peak, we have Hardcore Country, we have Jazz It Up and we have Mic Drop for [Lillian Garcia], and I'm First Crush, of course."

Stratus really wanted to give flowers to some of her greatest rivals, who will also be in attendance at the event that week.

Mickie James, Lisa Maria Varon and Jazz will join the festivities on Saturday, April 18, with an onstage Golden Era Q&A session, exclusive group photo opportunity and an autograph signing ahead of the WrestleMania 42 night one watch party.

The fun will then roll into Sunday with "Ring the Belle Live!" hosted by DS Shin, Paloma Starr and Lucci Vee prior to the opening bell for night two of the 'Showcase of the Immortals', and then rounding out the weekend will be the Monday Night Watch Party on April 20 for the big WWE Raw after 'Mania.

There will also be a Trish Stratus merchandise pop-up shop, offering fans the opportunity to purchase exclusive apparel and collectibles available only during the Las Vegas wrestling week. In addition to the retail experience, memorabilia from Trish’s Hall of Fame career will also be on display.

Reservations are highly encouraged for each night. Tickets for the special packages are available on the Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar website.