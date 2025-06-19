Zelina Vega Feels Complete With Her 'Perfect Other Piece' Back In WWE [Exclusive]
Reunited and it feels so good.
Zelina Vega says the last two months of her WWE career have felt like a dream. One she's had before, only this time, she didn't wake up to an alternate reality.
The reigning Women's United States Champion captured her first ever singles title back on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. That was the very same night that her husband, Aleister Black, made his return to WWE after four years away from the company.
"It's been a breath of fresh air [having him back]," Vega told The Takedown on SI. "We're not the kind of married couple that needs separation. We're actually the polar opposite. We complete each other. And it's funny that two people that look completely different, come from two completely different backgrounds... You'd never put them together, [but they're] just the perfect other piece."
Having Black return to the road with WWE has come with an added professional benefit, in addition to the personal ones.
If Vega is experiencing what she calls a creative block, more often than not, Aleister is able to find a solution and do so in short order.
"His mind is just amazing. It's creative, it's innovative and he just has different ways to have people look at him and look at other people. If he's helping someone with a match, he'll find some way to make it different than any other match on the card that night. And it's just nice to finally feel like I have my partner back."
Black spent the past few years leading his own stable under the name of Malakai in All Elite Wrestling.
He was granted his release from AEW back in February, right around the same time that Rey Fenix, Rusev and Ricky Saints all departed the company as well. Each of them found their way to WWE in the weeks that followed.
Aleister was the final of the four to debut with the company, or re-debut in his case, and Zelina remembers the surreal experience of being at that first show together.
"Even just getting on the plane with him that day... I'm looking at him on the plane and I'm like, I can't believe you're here right now. This is weird."
When she walked into the arena in Fort Worth for SmackDown that day, Vega had no idea she'd be winning the Women's United States Championship.
She only found out that she'd be taking the title off Chelsea Green just a few hours before the match took place, and even after Vega was informed that she'd finally be capturing singles gold after 15-years in the business, she couldn't stop following around her husband like a school girl with a crush.
"Every time I would see him, like in the hall or at the ring or seeing him talk to Hunter, I'd be just smiling and looking at him. I'm sure [WWE has] just weird b-roll of me just like being a total creeper and smiling at him in the corner."
The rush of emotion that came with winning the title didn't wash over Zelina until the referee handed it to her. She stood out on the entrance ramp for a few moments, in total disbelieve, before heading to the back to watch Aleister Black get his moment just 10 minutes later.
"He's the first person that I see and get to like hug and whatever, and he goes, 'Alright, now I'm out.' And he just went [to do his spot with The Miz]. I took the picture with Hunter (Triple H), which I had been waiting forever to take that freaking picture 'cause everybody else has that picture, but I didn't have one. So I was like, 'Oh yeah, we're doing this. Let's go. I'm soaking every minute of this in right now.'"
