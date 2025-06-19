WWE Announces New Locations For Multiple Raw & SmackDown Episodes This Summer
WWE has announced the locations of multiple upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, two of which will take place across SummerSlam weekend.
The Friday, August 1 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, just a day before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.
Fans in town for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' can then take a couple of trains across Manhattan and arrive in Brooklyn as Monday Night Raw takes over the Barclays Center on August 4.
WWE well then be returning to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, August 18 as Raw will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center.
Individual event tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 27 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster. Presale for individual event tickets will begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT.
Tickets for SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, can still be purchased via Ticketmaster as well.
