Jey Uso Latest Wrestler To Plea With Fans About Ongoing Issue

Jey Uso is one of a few wrestlers this year to send a message to fans on social media about how to treat them in public.

World Heavyweight champion CM Punk has been a leading voice in spreading awareness about this issue, taking to Instagram back in October to explain that seeing wrestlers in public places isn't an opportunity to conduct a personal meet and greet. In September 2024, Punk took to Instagram again ,pleading with fans to respect the boundaries of wrestlers.

Rhea Ripley took to X twice this year to set her own personal boundaries. She made a plea to fans and warned them not to send mail to her house or to ever show up randomly in person. Ripley also asked fans not to flood a wrestler's personal space when seeing them out in public.

Shouldn’t have to say this…

Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED!

That is 100% not ok. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 24, 2025

Jey Uso doesn't want to be touched

Jey Uso is the latest wrestler to publicly set boundaries. Uso used Instagram Sunday night to inform fans on what not to do if they see him in public.

"IF U SEE ME in public shi Please don't walk up and poke me or touch me. How many strangers poke yall ass in a day ?? Bout 38 for me ... @Uceyjucey on Instagram Stories

Wrestlers have been asking fans on social media to respect personal boundaries in public for a long time, but this is the unfortunate reality of being one of the most famous pro wrestlers on Earth.

Jey Uso On Instagram | @uceyjucey / Instagram

Uso had posted a message on Instagram just prior to that, talking about the love he has for his fans.

"I Love my fans right...But to the lady who asked me about "me" today ... Appreciate you. U know who u are.. YEET" @Uceyjucey on Instagram Stories

Jey Uso is still in Cena's tournament

Uso is currently focused on getting himself into John Cena's last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. The former World Heavyweight champion is set to face LA Knight on tonight's episode of Raw.

Uso pinned The Miz in the first round of the 'Last Time Is Now' tournament and then pinned Rusev on the last episode of Smackdown. Gunther and Solo Sikoa will also face each other on tonight's episode of Raw as well.

