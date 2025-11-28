WWE Releases New WrestleMania 42 Trailer Featuring Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch & Others

WWE continues to hype up WrestleMania 42 as single day tickets went on sale Friday morning.

Until this week, the marketing for next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas has centered around the company's men's division, with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Leveque all sitting around a high-stakes poker game.

Now, it's the ladies' turn as WWE released a new trailer Friday that features WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and IYO SKY all sitting down to what looks like it'll turn into a not-so-nice dinner. Paul Levesque once again provided the voice-over work.

#WrestleMania in @Vegas is anyone's game... and WWE Superstars are taking their seats at the table 👀



Individual event tickets for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 & 19 are on sale NOW!



🎟️ https://t.co/1BVex7UT4g pic.twitter.com/gEBKfu0ebO — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2025

WWE is bringing the biggest show of the year back to Sin City next year when WrestleMania 42 takes place inside Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

This comes on the heels of the success of WrestleMania 41 this past April, which shattered the previous company records for attendance, viewership, merchandise sales, social media engagement and more.

WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time that Las Vegas has hosted the event, with the first being WrestleMania IX at Caesar's Palace back on April 4, 1993. This will also be the final WrestleMania held in North America until 2028 at the earliest, with WrestleMania 43 heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in April 2027.

WWE is running a Black Friday deal for WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 | WWE

Two-day ticket combos and single-night tickets are now available for purchase exclusively on Ticketmaster.

All fans who purchase individual event tickets on Black Friday will receive a limited-edition t-shirt inspired by the Las Vegas-themed WrestleMania 42 promo featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

MORE: Former WWE Superstar Signs With All Elite Wrestling

This exclusive Black Friday offer ends at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

Additionally, WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass ticket packages are now available via the company's exclusive hospitality partner. On Location continues to offer fans premium seating, a dedicated entrance, WWE Superstar experiences and more.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (11/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions: Which Teams Will Emerge Victorious?

Lash Legend Ready For Spotlight In Star-Studded Women's WarGames Match [Exclusive]

How John Cena's Time With The United States Championship Saved The Title