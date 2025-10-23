Former NXT Star Reveals Why She Walked Away From The Company
Jazmyn Nyx, a former WWE prospect in NXT and part of the Fatal Influence faction, just wanted a raise when renewing her contract with the company earlier this year. Nyx didn't get one and walked away from WWE instead.
In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Nyx opened up on what the final part of her current WWE run looked like. She confirmed a long negotiation process with WWE officials who were unwilling to provide her with a cost-of-living increase in pay within her new contract.
"It was a long process for me, because it was a back and forth situation...I tried to negotiate, but the offer stood as it was. I went back a couple times, but nope, the offer stands. I just wanted any compensation. I wanted a raise. Any sort of raise would do and it was no raise."- Jazmyn Nyx
Further, Nyx revealed an interesting negotiation detail. She said that she never really talked to anyone directly involved with WWE or NXT. She only dealt with a mediator.
"I didn't speak to anyone. I spoke to the mediator. So, me asking her why is that? She's just the mediator. She's the messenger, so I couldn't really ask why."- Jasmyn Nyx
Additionally, Nyx mentioned that she didn't believe her position or company perception would change significantly enough to match her perceived contributions, which was also a factor in her decision to leave.
"I accepted my fate. I felt that if they thought that was my value at that time, then I didn't see it changing much. I had been on TV for two years. I'd been wrestling main roster people. It was a lot. If all that wasn't worth a cost of living, I wasn't valued much and you have to be where you're valued."- Jazmyn Nyx
Jazmyn Nyx was a faction player in NXT
Prior to leaving the company, Nyx was a part of the Fatal Influence faction with Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley since 2024. Nyx began her NXT run as a member of Chase University.
As part of the Fatal Influence faction, Jayne and Henley were able to secure championship gold, but Nyx wasn't. Jayne is the current NXT Women's Champion and Henley is a former NXT Women's North American Champion.
Nyx was written out of the group after being attacked backstage by a mysterious attacker. That attacker turned out to be Lainey Reid, who has since joined Fatal Influence alongside Jayne and Henley.
