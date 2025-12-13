Finn Balor Reveals What John Cena Was Like As A Locker Room Leader

Finn Balor's arrival on WWE's main roster in 2016 could not have been any more explosive. After the former NXT Champion was promoted from the Black and Gold to Monday Night Raw, he had the rocket strapped to his back and was chosen to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

Of course, only 24 hours after defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016, Balor had to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury suffered during his victory the previous night.

Ahead of his sudden 2016 ascent to superstardom, Balor wasn't confident the main roster locker room would accept him. But John Cena changed that pre-conception almost immediately.

John Cena Led By Example, Claims Finn Balor

Balor had been one of NXT's biggest stars after arriving at Full Sail from a wildly successful run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship three times and was crowned best of the Super Juniors twice. Oh, and he founded and led The Bullet Club, one of the most significant and influential wrestling factions of the 21st century.

Yet when he arrived backstage on Monday Night Raw, with his NXT run brought to an end by his elevation to WWE's big leagues, Balor was not so sure he would be met so positively by the rest of the locker room.

But with John Cena as the locker room leader at the time, Balor had no need to deal with backstage politicking. Speaking with Alex McCarthy of The Sun in the UK, Balor explained Cena led by example and ensured a professional atmosphere throughout the WWE locker room.

“The thing I remember most about John and the early years in WWE is just that I thought that was the norm. I came into WWE with a lot of wrestling experience but no WWE experience and didn’t really understand how cut-throat or ruthless it can be backstage. But of course, when I get brought in like 2016, John was at the top and he’s kind of like the leader in the locker room and backstage. He leads by example and not with fear and threats." Finn Balor

“He was just a really, really good leader that everyone looked up to and respected and admired for his work ethic. He was really, really easy to deal with. And I thought ‘Wow, these WWE guys are really, really professional.’ I can’t believe it’s so easy. I come in here as this new kid, I guess potentially a threat to their position on the card and the main guy is just so cool. ‘Wow I can’t believe it. Surely this doesn’t happen everywhere?’

“I’ve heard all these horror stories about all sorts of politicking and whatever. ‘But that doesn’t exist here in WWE – that’s crazy. Things have really changed.’

“I was wrong. That only applies to John. There’s only one John Cena. There’s only one 17-time champion, future Hall of Famer. But no one commands the respect [he does], but gives the respect that he gives at the same time.

“I guess I naively thought all WWE superstars were going to be like that and fast-forward 10-11 years, I’ve discovered that that’s not the case and it’s made me even more grateful for how John treated me when I entered WWE and for that, I’ll always be grateful.”

Balor Has Played a Part in Cena's Retirement Tour

Balor himself has found himself quite heavily involved in Cena's retirement tour recently. The former Universal Champion was part of the six-man tag team match that served as Cena's final ever Monday Night Raw appearance as an in-ring talent.

Balor teamed up with his Judgement Day stablemates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to take on Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus in a losing effort in Madison Square Garden last month.

Twelve nights later, Balor was aiding Dirty Dom in regaining the Intercontinental Title from the former Doctor of Thuganomics at Survivor Series. The show was Cena's final ever Premium Live Event for WWE.

Now all that is left is for Cena to run down the aisle one last time, as he prepares to face GUNTHER in his final match, at Saturday Night's Main Event, in Washington DC on December 13.

