Grab 41% Off This Mattel WWE Championship Title Belt For Kids During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
What kid wouldn't want a WWE Championship title belt for the holidays?
With this limited time deal during Amazon's Black Friday sale you can grab this kids-sized WWE Championship title belt for a body-slamming 41% off, making it the perfect holiday gift for any kid looking to step into the ring (or living room).
But you need to act fast. At the time of publishing, this deal is already 18% claimed.
Get it on Amazon for $12.99 (41% OFF)
The belt comes with authentic styling, metallic medallions, a leather-like belt and is adjustable to fit around various sized waists. And with an average of 4.6 stars out of nearly 7,000 ratings, you can trust it'll stand up to any wrestling moves your kids put it through.
Snag this knockout of a deal before it's gone!
Amazon also has a large collection of WWE Funko Pop!'s on sale. If you're looking to add to your collection, they currently have Pop!'s for as little as $5 with WWE Hall of Famers and modern-day icons like Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Dominik Mysterio and more available. Check them out here.
Looking for adult-sized belts? Fanatics has a large collection available that includes premium replica belts for every WWE Championship in addition to WWE Legacy Title Belts for every major NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB team. Read more about those here.