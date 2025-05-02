Wrestling On FanNation

How To Watch WWE Backlash 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

Longtime rivals John Cena and Randy Orton are set to battle over the WWE Championship one final time at WWE Backlash.

John Cena vs. Randy Orton
The clock is ticking down to the end of John Cena's career, and with just 26 dates remaining as an active competitor, one of his oldest rivals is stepping up to the plate first to try and save the WWE Championship from permanent retirement.

Randy Orton has the opportunity to be a true hometown hero when he battle's the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion coming up at WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 10.

The Viper will walk into the Enterprise Center in St. Louis with a chance to capture the 15th World Championship of his own illustrious career, and in doing so, keep both the WWE's future and his family's legacy intact.

There's no question that Gunther would love the chance to defend his own World Heavyweight Championship in the 'Gateway to the West', but he tapped out to Jey Uso in Las Vegas. The Ring General has been in a foul mood ever since and the first target of what could be a brutal comeback tour is Raw commentator Pat McAfee.

Becky Lynch is back in business and business could really be boomin' after Backlash. The Man ended her year long hiatus from WWE at WrestleMania 41 when she ambushed Bayley backstage and stole her spot in the Women's Tag Team Title Match.

Lynch and Lyra Valkyria won the titles inside of Allegiant Stadium, but lost them the next night on Raw when future Hollywood starlet Liv Morgan pinned the Women's Intercontinental Champion. That's when the false facade of Big Time Becks abruptly dissipated in the form of a violent onslaught against her former protégé, whom she deemed to be a lost cause.

It was a betrayal that Valkyria admits she never saw coming because she was blinded by the dream of being Irish Women's Tag Team Champions with her idol, but she's ready to fight back now that Lynch has revealed her true self to the WWE Universe.

Lyra Valkyria will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch in St. Louis and she's looking to replicate her NXT Women's Title victory over The Man that happened back at Halloween Havoc 2023. This marks the first time that the recently commissioned Women's IC Title will be defended on a Premium Live Event.

Here's everything we currently know about WWE Backlash. Make sure to check back often for updates.

WWE Backlash date:

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

WWE Backlash start time:

Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST

WWE Backlash location:

Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

How To Watch WWE Backlash:

Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.

Match Card (Announced):

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

Matches likely to be added to card:

Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino