New Details Revealed On Liv Morgan’s 'Major' Hollywood Film Role
Is WWE superstar Liv Morgan set for a huge film role?
Morgan, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez, told Nick Aldis on this week’s Raw that she would be needing time off for a Hollywood project.
The duo regained the titles from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on the April 21 edition of Raw after losing to them at WrestleMania 41.
Now, it seems that Morgan is about to pursue another potential career goal.
According to PWInsider, she is set for a “major dramatic role” and that there is no truth to the speculation of her possibly appearing in Avengers: Doomsday or another superhero film.
One source describes it as “one of the most impressive ‘gets’ imaginable,” while also adding that the role Morgan is playing could allow her to be the next “in t girl” in Hollywood should the project meet expectations.
The film is reportedly being compared to Anora, which won Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and The Raid.
Additionally, it’s noted that Morgan is represented by Paradigm, which represents CM Punk and other WWE superstars, with the goal of coordinating schedules to keep all parties aligned and to preserve WWE on-screen storylines during the filming process.
Morgan’s role is expected to be announced next week.
The 30-year-old signed with WWE in October 2014 and competed in NXT before making her main roster debut in November 2017 as a member of The Riott Squad.
She is a two-time Women’s World Champion, four-time Women’s Tag Team Champion, the 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank winner, and the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Coat Seth Rollins Wore On WWE Raw Costs A Ridiculous Amount Of Money
WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
WWE Rumors: Two NXT Stars Officially Called Up To The WWE Raw Roster