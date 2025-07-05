How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
It's an event that's built around honoring the past, but one WWE Hall of Famer is out to prove he can still hang with one of the absolute best professional wrestlers going today.
Bill Goldberg will march into battle for a final time at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his adopted hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.
The Ring General awoke a sleeping giant when he ripped into Goldberg and his family as they were sitting ringside at WWE Bad Blood this past October. The very pissed off multi-time World Champion proceeded to spend months training for his revenge fight, which is believed to be the last match of his career.
Does Goldberg have one more spear and jackhammer left in him? If he does, will it be enough to pry the World Heavyweight Championship away from Gunther? We'll find out together on Saturday, July 12 when Saturday Night's Main Event goes live on NBC and Peacock.
WWE is busting out a star-studded line-up for the upcoming two day takeover of Atlanta, which will also feature WWE Evolution and NXT Great American Bash, and there may be no bigger star heading to Hot Lanta than the Megastar.
LA Knight is on a very long list of people who want to get their hands on Seth Rollins, but luckily for the former United States Champion, he's on deck as a result of his sneak attack on the Visionary during Monday Night Raw. Knight is scheduled to go one-on-one with Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event, but will the rest of the locker room, including CM Punk, let the Megastar handle his business?
The last time anyone saw Drew McIntyre compete in the ring was back in May at the Saturday Night's Main Event NBC special in Tampa, Florida. The Scottish Warrior lost a brutal Steel Cage Match to Damian Priest that kept him out of action for several weeks.
McIntyre made his return during Friday's episode of SmackDown and immediately began running his mouth to Randy Orton. Not the wisest decision. It was also not the wisest decision to then turn his back on The Viper, giving Randy a window to hit an RKO out of nowhere. These two longtime foes are now set to rekindle their rivalry when they meet in the ring again this Saturday night.
Here is everything we currently know about Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia. Check back for more updates.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:
Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):
Gunther (c) vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre
