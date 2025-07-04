A Major Return Could Be Happening At WWE Evolution
With the card for WWE Evolution 2 now beginning to quickly take shape ahead of next Sunday's show, it has emerged that another surprise return could be on the horizon for the all-female Premium Live Event.
WrestleVotes Radio are reporting that the second Evolution could see the return of the IIconics to a WWE ring for the first time in five years.
Now going by The IInspiration, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have had their names mentioned prominently regarding creative for the upcoming event although, as of the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed regarding a concrete plan for the pair.
Whether the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions would appear for a match or a promo remains to be seen. With the duo now back in TNA, a working partner of WWE, it would make sense for them to potentially set something up on television this week for the event, or to appear at the event to ignite a rivalry that continues across TNA and NXT television in the following weeks.
The one sticking point currently is that The IInspiration are currently booked in a tag match against recently released NXT star Elayna Black (Cora Jade) and Bea Priestley at Prestige Wrestling's Combat Clash in Portland, Oregon on the same night. However, cards are always subject to change in professional wrestling, so the former IIconics being booked in Portland doesn't rule them out of the show in Atlanta on July 13.
As The IIconics, the pair went by the ring names Peyton Royce (Lee) and Billie Kay (McKay) and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35. They would hold onto the belts until August of that year.
Lee and McKay would go onto make history as the first team to capture both the WWE and Impact (now TNA) Knockouts Tag Team Titles, when they debuted for TNA at Knockouts Knockdown in 2021, defeating Decay (Havok and Rosemary) for the titles.
After a nearly three year break, The IInspiration returned to TNA earlier this month at Against All Odds, where they confronted current champions The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance).
