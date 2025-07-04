Randy Orton Reveals Triple H Has Made A Major Backstage Change In WWE
Randy Orton's history with Triple H goes back almost a quarter of a century now, and to say The Viper has inherited a lot of wisdom from The Game in that time would be quite the understatement.
The Apex Predator rose to prominence in 2003 as a member of Evolution, under the tutelage of The King of Kings and Ric Flair. However, despite Orton's success with the group, first as Intercontinental Champion and then as the youngest ever World Heavyweight Champion, in 2004, he was constantly causing problems for himself with his backstage behavior.
Orton's chaotic immaturity is well documented, none more so than by the man himself, who has regularly acknowledged how many issues he caused in his early years, even after WWE had given him the ball to run with on multiple occasions, with World Title runs and prominent main event level feuds with the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, John Cena, Shawn Michaels and Batista.
Now, years later, with 14 World Title reigns to his name and a pretty much guaranteed spot in the WWE Hall Of Fame awaiting him, Orton is considered a locker room veteran who a lot of younger talents look up to and seek advice from.
The master of the RKO has seen a pretty seismic evolution (no pun intended) in locker room behavior in that time, never more than under current Chief Content Officer and his mentor, Triple H.
And during a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon's 'What's Your Story?' podcast, Orton explained how the culture backstage has changed for the better under Paul Levesque, citing one example in particular.
"I was just talking to Hunter yesterday… he wasn’t at TV one week. And I… where is he? He was at Murphy’s softball game. It was the national championships.
“Just knowing that in the past that never would have happened, and knowing that now it’s okay, like, it just, it’s almost like, without even knowing it… he’s leading by example.
“There’s no question in my mind that if I say ‘Hunter… I’ve got this thing, and… it’s very important to me and my family and my kids… that I’m there,’ there’s no question in my mind that they’ll say ‘Done.’ Like that is huge. That’s everything.”
Elsewhere in the same interview, Orton opened up about dealing with panic attacks and anxiety and how his layoff between May 2022 and November 2023 left him believing his wrestling career was over.
(H/T WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)
