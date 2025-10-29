Kurt Angle Net Worth
First gaining notoriety in the 1996 Summer Olympics, Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated and recognizable professional wrestlers of all time. After becoming an Olympic Gold Medalist, Angle made a flawless transition to the pro wrestling world.
Debuting in 1999, Angle went on to have one of the most successful rookie years ever, winning the WWE Championship and becoming a bona fide main event talent in the company. Holding every title available in WWE, Angle is a living legend in every way.
With a pro wrestling career that has spanned WWE, TNA Wrestling, NJPW and more, Angle has accumulated an impressive wealth and net worth from his time in the business.
Name
Kurt Angle
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$5 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Olympics, Acting, Endorsements
Salary
$2 Million annually
Endorsements/Sponsorships
Project 1 Nutrition, Coca-Cola, Walmart, AAFES, Pizza Hut
Charity
Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Make-A-Wish Foundation
What is Kurt Angle's Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kurt Angle currently has a net worth of around $5 million as of 2025. This is based on the figures from his time in WWE and TNA Wrestling, as well as acting and endorsements on the side.
In 1996, Angle won the Olympic Gold Medal for freestyle wrestling. From there, he would use that success to make a successful transition to the world of professional wrestling.
Debuting for WWE in 1999, Angle would go on to become a six-time WWE World Champion and headlined WrestleMania in 2006. Moving on to TNA Wrestling, Angle became a top star for the promotion.
Winning the TNA World Championship six times, the Olympic Gold Medalist put on a litany of classic matches during his time in the company with the likes of Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Jeff Jarrett. Eventually, he returned to WWE and was inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.
Kurt Angle's Salary
During his time as a pro wrestler, Kurt Angle has been one of the highest-paid performers in both WWE and TNA Wrestling.
At the height of his WWE run, Angle was making around $2.5 million a year, according to sources. Angle was under a WWE Legends contract prior to his deal expiring in early 2024.
Kurt Angle's Endorsements
Reaching the top of pro wrestling and being an Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle has garnered plenty of sponsorships and endorsements throughout his illustrious career.
Angle has worked as an ambassador for Project 1 Nutrition, stemming from his commitment to healthy fitness and dieting. He has also helped to promote more notable name brands like Coca-Cola, Walmart, AAFES, and Pizza Outlet.
Kurt Angle's Charity Work
Kurt Angle has contributed to several different charitable organizations over his career. Among the endeavors he has helped with, Angle has been a key supporter for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and helped promote his "Let's Make Wrestling Great Again!" campaign.
Additional charities Angle has supported throughout his 26-year wrestling career have been Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the Wounded Warrior Project.
