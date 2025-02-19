Stephanie McMahon Net Worth 2025
Stephanie McMahon is an American businesswoman and a professional wrestling performer that is best known as the daughter of former WWE Owner and Chairman Vince McMahon.
Born under the name Stephanie Marie McMahon and later becoming Stephanie McMahon Levesque, she is also the wife of current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Through stock grants and several different roles, including a brief run as WWE's Chairwoman, Stephanie has accumulated considerable wealth. Here is everything you need to know about Stephanie McMahon's net worth for 2025.
Name
Stephanie Marie McMahon Levesque
Net Worth
$250 Million (estimated)
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, other business ventures
Salary
$2.81 Million annually (prior to WWE exit)
Charity
Connor's Cure, Make-A-Wish, Susan G. Komen for the Cure
What is Stephanie McMahon's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephanie McMahon has a net worth of $250 million as of 2025. That is the combined net worth for McMahon and her husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque since their marriage in 2003.
Prior to the company's sale to the Endeavor Group, McMahon owned a total of 2.5 million shares of WWE. Her shares were sold upon the merger of WWE and UFC as TKO Group Holdings in 2024.
MORE: Triple H Net Worth 2025
Stephanie McMahon's Salary
Stephanie McMahon does not have a current role on television or backstage for WWE at the time of this writing. McMahon previously held the position of the company's Chief Brand Officer, where she earned $2.2 million in compensation.
In 2022, Stephanie was named Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan after her father Vince McMahon stepped down from his role of CEO and Chairman.
Upon Vince's return to the promotion back in January 2023, Stephanie resigned from her position of co-CEO. McMahon made her first on-screen appearance on WWE television since her resignation at WrestleMania XL. While she no longer has an official role within the promotion, Stephanie recently announced a brand new WWE show called "Stephanie's Places" set to premiere on ESPN+ in March 2025.
MORE: Stephanie McMahon Interviews WWE Superstars On 'Stephanie's Places' For ESPN+ This March
Stephanie McMahon's Charity Work
Stephanie McMahon has done extensive charity work throughout her time with the WWE. McMahon is a co-founder for the Connor's Cure Foundation along with her husband Triple H.
The organization was named in honor of Daniel Bryan superfan Connor Michalek, in correlation with the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation in an effort to raise funds to support pediatric cancer research.
Besides her role and efforts for Connor's Cure, McMahon is also an active contributor to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
