Ronda Rousey Net Worth 2025
Coming from a well established and decorated background in judo, Ronda Rousey took a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics and made a huge leap into the world of mixed martial arts. After making a name for herself in Strikeforce, Rousey made the transition to the UFC where she took the world by storm, becoming the first women's champion in that company's history.
After retiring from UFC and MMA, Rousey then transitioned to the WWE where her star power and presence elevated their women's division. "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" became a household name, won championship gold and was one of the first woman to headline WrestleMania.
Rousey's accomplishments have granted her a luxurious lifestyle as one of the most successful female athletes of the 21st century.
Name
Ronda Rousey
Estimated Net Worth (2025)
$14 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, MMA, Acting, Writing, Endorsements
Salary
$1.5 Million annually
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Fanatics, Reebok, Monster headphones, Carl's Jr., Max Effort Muscle, Metro PCS
Charity
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, FreeRice, Make-A-Wish Foundation
What is Ronda Rousey's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Ronda Rousey has an estimated net worth of $14 million. This figure is based on her earnings in professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, acting and other endorsement deals.
As the youngest daughter of the first American woman to win the World Judo Championship, AnnaMaria De Mars, Rousey pursued achievements in the world of judo. Winning a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Ronda was able to reach a level of acclaim that led to further success.
Transitioning into the world of MMA, Rousey made a name for herself in Strikeforce, winning championship gold and gaining a level of notoriety that caught the eye of UFC owner Dana White.
Becoming the most prominent female fighter in UFC history, Ronda became the first women's champion in company history and had a record setting reign as UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. She also later became the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
After losing the gold and suffering heartbreaking losses, Rousey retired from MMA and would later make a successful transition to professional wrestling some years after. Reaching unprecedented heights for female talent in the company, Ronda became a top star in WWE.
Rousey won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships three times, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships once and was one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. Ronda eventually closed the book on her wrestling career in 2023.
Ronda has also starred in four featured films, "Furious 7," "Mile 22," "Entourage" and "The Expendables 3." She has also gone to write two autobiographical books about her life and career.
Ronda Rousey's Salary
Ronda Rousey is currently not under a contract with WWE after leaving the promotion in 2023. However, she previously had a multi-year deal worth $1.5 million with the company. Rousey was once one of the highest paid female wrestlers under contract with WWE during her time in the company.
At present, she earns money from endorsements and sponsorships, sales of her autobiography, and other ventures.
Ronda Rousey's Endorsements
Thanks to her level of fame from her MMA and pro wrestling careers, Ronda Rousey has received several endorsement brand deals. The sponsorships include Fanatics, Reebok, Carl's Jr., Metro PCS, Monster headphones and Max Effort Muscle.
Ronda Rousey's Charity Work
Ronda Rousey has supported several charitable organizations that focus on hunger and emotional wellness, most notably Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which offers free treatment for dietary issues and psychological wellness support.
Rousey has also shown support for FreeRice, which is a United Nations World Food Program that donates rice to those less fortunate. She has also contributed to Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping sick children as well.
