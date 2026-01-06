Logan Paul's "Holy Grail" Pikachu Pokémon Card Already Hits Massive Sum At Auction

Logan Paul is a top WWE Superstar and a recent addition to Paul Heyman's Vision faction on Raw. He's also an infamous Pokémon card collector and is set to make a pretty penny off of the most valuable card in his collection.

Paul recently listed his prized Pikachu Illustrator card, the rarest and most valuable Pokémon card in the world, for auction. The card is a holy grail piece for collectors.

In a post on social media, Paul hyped up the card, revealing that bidding is currently at $1.6 million (buyer's premium included) with 40 more days to go. Paul originally purchased the card in 2022 for a staggering $5.275 million, but at this rate, the sale price will surely surpass that.

It’s already at $1.6M with 40 days left 🤯https://t.co/kTZazNWdVX — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 6, 2026

Paul negotiated the purchase of the card in Dubai, and Guinness World Records listed the transaction as the most expensive Pokémon trading card ever sold in a private transaction. Similar prized collectible cards of this nature include pieces of Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Mickey Mantle, and Michael Jordan.

Pokémon card was worn by Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

In true Logan Paul style, he wore the card around his neck as a necklace during his entrance at WrestleMania 38. This was his first-ever match in WWE.

Paul teamed with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The necklace is a part of the auction, and the winner will receive it along with the card.

Logan Paul has been a prominent fixture in WWE since making his debut at WrestleMania 38. Since then, Paul has been the WWE United States Champion and has wrestled at three other WrestleMania events. He's also appeared at SummerSlam multiple times.

Currently, Paul is a part of The Vision on WWE Raw. The faction includes Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and most recently Austin Theory. Paul has been in a mini feud with Rey Mysterio and that feud was kicked into a higher gear on this week's episode of Raw.

The main event of the show, Paul's faction-mate, Breakker, challenged CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. During the match, Paul, Reed, and Theory ran down to the ring to help Breakker.

They were able influence the match a bit, but were eventually attacked by Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee. The three babyfaces fought off The Vision and made sure the match continued in a one-on-one capacity.

Because of that help, CM Punk was able to retain his championship over Breakker by hitting Breakker with a GTS for the win.

The Pikachu Illustrator card auction is live now on Goldin and will end on February 15 at 9 pm.

