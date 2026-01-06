WWE Creative Plans For Blake Monroe Could Be Shifting Ahead Of NXT New Year's Evil

Graduation day has arrived for a number of NXT talents in recent weeks, and WWE may not be done bolstering the Raw and SmackDown rosters just yet.

Since the beginning of November, fans have witnessed Lash Legend, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Jordynne Grace all make their official main roster debuts, with Oba Femi and Sol Ruca also reportedly in line to get called up in the near future. Now, another name is reportedly under consideration.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that WWE management has eyes on former NXT Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe.

Monroe's main roster call up coming

"Blake Monroe has been discussed for a WWE main roster call-up. We're told that the move has been talked about in recent weeks, with some on the Raw brand believing she will end up there," Ross Sapp wrote in his report. "There was also discussion that immediate plans with Blake Monroe could be changing, including as soon as this week."

Monroe made her NXT debut this past July after a relatively short, but highly successful run in All Elite Wrestling. Performing then as Mariah May, her story and rivalry with Timeless Toni Storm was considered among the very best in professional wrestling between 2024 and early 2025.

May defended Storm at All In: London 2024 to become the AEW Women's Champion and she held the title for several months before dropping the belt back to Toni at Grand Slam Australia. The two would then cap off their journey together with their critically acclaimed Hollywood Ending at AEW Revolution, which turned out to be May's swan song with the company.

Blake Monroe found success almost immediately upon her arrival in NXT. She defeated Zaria, who was filling in for the injured Sol Ruca, at Halloween Havoc to win the NXT Women's North American Championship, but recently lost her title after she was accidentally pinned by Thea Hail ahead of the holidays.

New Year's Evil results could reveal future of multiple NXT stars

Thea Hail will defend her Women's North American Title tonight in a rematch with Monroe at New Year's Evil. Considering that Blake Monroe was not originally supposed to lose the championship, many expect her to win it right back, but Ross Sapp's report is an indication that the company may have another idea in mind.

If Monroe is indeed under consideration for a move to either Raw or SmackDown, and plans are for it to happen sooner rather than later, then it would make perfect sense to keep the gold around the waist of Hail, who only continues to grow in popularity amongst the NXT faithful.

Another very intriguing match-up at New Year's Evil will center around the NXT Championship. Oba Femi will put his title on the line against TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater. WWE has been running vignettes for Femi during both Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks, which is a potential sign that a call-up to either brand is imminent.

It's been said that The Ruler really impressed the right people with his performance against Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, and there are reportedly those within the company who see him on the same level as Bron Breakker — a can't miss top star and future world champion.

