Shotzi Re-Signs With MLW, Explains Why it's Her 'Favorite Place' (Exclusive)

Shotzi Blackheart has re-signed with Major League Wrestling.

In an interview with The Takedown on SI, “The Ballsy Badass” revealed her excitement to stay with MLW.

“I’ve been at every MLW taping since June,” Shotzi says. “They were one of the first companies to hit me up when my WWE contract ended, and it has turned into my favorite creative playground. It’s a company that truly believes in me.”

A key reason for moving forward in MLW is the company’s ability to help her grow as a professional wrestler.

“I just think about the goals I have this year, and MLW ticks every box to help me grow and elevate as a performer.” Shotzi says. “I want to prove that I can lead a division and be the face of a company. They push me to grow as a TV performer.”

She made her MLW debut at Summer of the Beasts last June.

Shotzi defeated Ava Everett in her first MLW match at the Blood & Thunder event that aired in August.

She had a six-year tenure with WWE, and following her release in May 2025, went on to earn the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Indie Wrestler of the Year Award for her efforts in Game Changer Wrestling, House of Glory, and more.

Shotzi has thrived creatively in MLW, leading her to re-sign

For Shotzi, creative expression is important.

Enter MLW, which has become an avenue to explore different ideas for her character.

“They’ve invested in me creatively,” she says. “I’ve never had a company understand my character more than MLW. Every time I get a script, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they understand me,’ or they make a T-shirt for me, and I’m like, ‘That’s so me.’”

What’s even better is that MLW fans will be seeing a lot more of that creativity on display in the near future.

This is on my BIRTHDAY! Show up and shower me with love 🥰@MLW https://t.co/yxxDDtEKgU — Shotzi (@ShotziTCB) March 9, 2026

“The creative they have is the most fun and wild in the best pro wrestling way,” Shotzi says. “I don’t want to give away too much because we’ve shot some things already, and I’m working with some really awesome people and doing some wild things on camera. It feels so very “me.”

Yes, there is more fun to be had for Shotzi in MLW.

And that’s why she’s excited to delve into some of the creative aspects that coincide with another passion.

“I feel like I’m in my own pro wrestling horror movie in MLW,” she says. “It’s about being so creative. It’s not just about going in and having banger matches, which I do every week on the indies. MLW takes it to a whole different level with creativity, and that’s what I love most about it.

“That’s why it’s my favorite place.”