One Lock for UFC 303
Michael “Venom” Page was once undefeated–and invincible.
Does that remind you of anyone?
Page won the first 14 fights of his career. But his undefeated streak was broken–and his invincibility tarnished–when he suffered his first loss. That took place in the spring of 2019, with Douglas Lima knocking out Page at Bellator 221.
Tonight at UFC 303, Page (22-2) meets the undefeated Ian Machado Garry. Page is next on the hit list for the Garry, a charismatic, aggressive 26-year-old looking to strike.
Just like Page won the first 14 fights of his career, Garry has also had his hand raised in all 14 of his fights. But he has yet to fight someone with a style as vexing–or downright awkward–as Page.
Garry is overly confident, a good attribute to have. But that also increases the likelihood that he’ll grow desperate when the fight does not go his way, especially when he cannot land on the elusive Page.
This has upset written all over it. Garry is the favorite, and Page finds himself overlooked entering this bout. But even though it happened in Bellator and not the UFC, he can relate to Garry’s situation. Undefeated and invincible lead to a feeling of euphoria, until it starts to slip away.
Page has been there before–undefeated and invincible–just like the opponent in front of him. Whether Garry will respond to defeat the same way Page did is a mystery. But it certainly feels like we will find out after Page gets his hand raised at UFC 303.