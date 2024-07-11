Ray Allen on Conor McGregor: ‘He’s One of The Best Ever’
Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.
In the summer of 2008, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett were basking in the glory of their NBA championship.
Twenty-two long years had passed since the Boston Celtics had won the title, which once felt like a rite of passage for the franchise. Yet what was old became new again during the 2007-08 season, when a rejuvenated, rebuilt Celtics squad bulldozed its way to 66 wins–and capped off a tumultuous playoff run by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.
The Celtics’ New Big Three–Allen, Pierce, and Garnett–celebrated what appeared to be the beginning of a new dynasty by taking their talents to Miami. They brought the party to Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami Beach, where they ran into Michael Jordan.
No stranger to championships, Jordan collected six of them with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was so dominant during his prime that it was nearly forgotten that it took him until his seventh season to win a title. It was longer for Allen (won a title in season no. 12), Pierce (10th season), and Garnett (13th season), but the point remained: it is extraordinarily tough to win a title.
And, as Jordan reminded them, it’s even tougher to win two.
“We’re out to eat, we’d just won, and we’re feeling pretty good,” said Allen. “MJ was there, and he said to us, ‘Y’all won one. Let’s see if you can win two. That’s when you’ve done something.’”
Unlike Pierce and Garnett, only Allen won a second title. After getting dangled in trade rumors–and nearly dealt to Memphis by the Celtics in April of 2012 in a trade (Celtics coach Doc Rivers called Allen to alert him that he’d been traded, only to call back less than a half hour later saying that was no longer the case), Allen signed with the Miami Heat that July.
That decision upset many, especially after the Celtics offered a better deal in free agency. But just like he was at the free throw line, Allen treated his free agency with a precise attention to detail–he knew where he was wanted, and he made the decision to leave the Celtics for the rival Heat.
Ultimately, the decision paid off. Allen hit one of the NBA’s most famous shots, drilling a game-tying three-pointer for Miami in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, forcing overtime against the San Antonio Spurs and extending the series before winning in seven games. Yet those moments of brilliance further distanced Allen from the Celtics.
“People get upset when you leave, I get it,” said Allen. “My family and me, we loved Boston. We hated to leave. But when you’re telling me I’m not part of your future, I need to move on. There was a lot of hate over it–there were even death threats–and I think some people forgot the five years we had. Those five years were full of greatness and excitement. I loved my time in Boston.”
Time heals. Allen is beloved in Boston, has patched up his relationship with Garnett and Pierce, and he is welcomed back by the franchise–and he watched in awe as the Celtics won the title this spring.
“I love Jrue Holiday,” said Allen. “He’s a mature leader. I love Derrick White there, too. Picking up [Kristaps] Porzingis was huge. You can tell that’s a team that really likes playing together.”
The Celtics were powered by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players were acquired by former team president Danny Ainge, who was also responsible for adding Allen and Garnett to the Celtics in 2007.
“People need to give credit to Danny Ainge,” said Allen. “Brad Stevens did a great job, but it doesn’t happen without Danny sending Paul and Kevin to Brooklyn. That secured the future for the Celtics. They’re going to carry this team for the next 10 years.”
Well versed in a multitude of topics, Allen has also paid attention to Conor McGregor’s impending return to the Octagon. There are striking similarities between the two fierce competitors. Both are methodical in their training, each finding an inner drive to outwork their vastly skilled opponents–and each takes an extreme approach to mastering the fundamentals of his craft.
When asked if McGregor will return to the Octagon, Allen offered a thought-provoking answer.
“I’ve followed his career over the years, and he’s one of the best ever,” said Allen. “He’s now encroaching upon the time and space, mentally and physically, over what’s driving him. What drives you when it isn’t money? Is it your legacy?
“A perfect example is Jay-Z. He transcended how he started his life. It’s not about the money anymore. You’re not living in the same neighborhood anymore, either. So what drives you? That’s what we’re going to find out.”
Regardless of whether McGregor returns for a fight against Michael Chandler, his accomplishments will always speak volumes. That, Allen emphasized, will never change.
“At the end of the day, I was always the best free throw shooter on the floor,” said Allen. “I had to be on the court in the fourth quarter. That’s not my ego, that’s the numbers telling the story. It’s the same with Conor. What he’s achieved, those numbers will always tell the story.”
Though Allen never competed in the Octagon, he had his share of rivals on the court. One in particular was Rip Hamilton, the Detroit Pistons star who would scratch and gauge Allen to no end on the court.
“Rip is why I started wearing those white sleeves,” said Allen. “I used to tell the referees, ‘My sleeve was up when I was on offense, and now it’s down when I’m on defense–and I didn’t do this.’ Rip was pulling, yanking, grabbing, and scratching.
“I was his big brother, I helped recruit him to UConn, so there was a rivalry there between us that went even beyond the Celtics and Pistons.”
Allen’s Celtics knocked Hamilton’s Pistons out of the playoffs in 2008, winning the Eastern Conference Finals on the road in Detroit–effectively ending the Pistons’ short run atop the East. That summer, the Celtics looked poised to win multiple championships, but a number of factors–including a devastating injury to Garnett the following season–prevented that from happening.
During the same night at Prime 112, when Jordan was throwing cold water on the notion of winning one championship, he also opened up about the challenges of defending your title.
“Later in the night, MJ talked about how the hardest part of repeating is the role players no longer want to be role players,” said Allen. “It makes sense. They’re spending all summer hearing how great they are, and then you come back wanting more minutes, more touches. All of a sudden, you’re not doing the same things you did last year to get the team to this place. It’s why you see the destruction of teams after they win championships.”
Whether the current Celtics team can avoid those pitfalls will soon be answered. Allen is still involved in the game, as the Basketball Hall of Famer is connected to many of the game’s players. He is also an intense golfer, and he steps into his favorite place–the field of competition–this weekend at the American Century Championship.
Televised on NBC, the 54-hole tournament is played at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. Allen is a 175-1 long shot to win the star-studded field. But those who are familiar with his career know it is never wise to bet against Jesus Shuttlesworth.
“I need to settle in and make some putts,” said Allen. “This is one of my favorite places to be. It’s beautiful out here.”
For Allen, a key to victory will be an unwavering commitment to wherever he is on the green.
“People want to play well, and you’ll be one or two under after five holes, but then you’re telling a story and you’re laughing,” said Allen. “In basketball, you’re focused on the agenda. That’s tricky in golf. There are times when you don’t even realize you didn’t stay connected, then you make a bad shot. That’s where my focus needs to lie this weekend.”
Jean Silva Seeking Two UFC Wins Two Weeks Apart
Jean Silva defeated Charles Jourdain at UFC 303.
Two weeks later, Silva (13-2) is returning to the cage, filling in for the injured Mike Davis at this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. In addition to the quick turnaround, he has an especially tough opponent in Drew Dober.
Silva missed weight at UFC 303, weighing in at 147.5, which is a pound-and-a-half over the non-title featherweight limit. The bout on Saturday will be contested at lightweight, the division in which Dober (27-13) customarily competes.
Missing weight two weeks ago took a bit of the shine off Silva’s victory. But if Silva can collect another win here, he will officially start capturing people’s attention.
Silva will enter the Octagon on Saturday with a 10-fight win streak. Dober last fought in February, losing to Renato Moicano by unanimous decision. It was an interesting fight, one that opened with Dober unleashing fists on Moicano’s face before he was dominated on the ground for the final two rounds.
For Dober, this is a perfect opportunity to get back on track. And he can do so by ending Silva’s win streak. It is a bout that adds some sizzle to Saturday’s card, as Dober’s fights are always compelling–and Silva enters with a lot to prove.