AEW Star Surprise Attacks And Challenges Zack Sabre Jr. For IWGP Championship
Ricochet wants all the "power" in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
After winning the G1 Climax tournament earlier this year, Zack Sabre Jr. challenged and defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Now, the challengers are lining up for a crack at Sabre Jr.'s championship, including former WWE competitor and current AEW star, Ricochet.
At NJPW's Power Struggle event early Monday morning (November 4), Sabre Jr. celebrated a successful defense against Shingo Takagi when Ricochet's theme and entrance video played. Unbeknownst to the champ, Ricochet hopped onto the apron behind him and hit a stylish springboard clothesline.
Ricochet, a former NJPW Junior Heavyweight Champion, took the mic and spoke to the fallen champ.
"In the world of professional wrestling, it's widely known that he who holds that title is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet. It's also known that he who holds that title holds all the power here in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I want it Zack. I want that power."- Ricochet
NJPW and Ricochet's current home, AEW, have a cross-promotional event on January 5 inside the legendary Tokyo Dome: Wrestle Dynasty. It's there that Ricochet will challenge Sabre Jr. for the IWGP Championship. NJPW's annual Wrestle Kingdom show, their answer to WrestleMania, occurs the previous night on January 4.
Ricochet further explained his return to NJPW in the Power Struggle post-show presser.
"Seems like everyone has just forgotten about the career that I have had," Ricochet said. "It seems like people have forgotten what I’ve done here in New Japan Pro Wrestling. So what better way to make an impact than to just come out and challenge the champion."
