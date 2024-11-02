WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Live Results, Updates, And Highlights
The second-to-last WWE Premium Live Event of 2024 goes down today as Crown Jewel takes place from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The seven-match card is highlighted by WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes taking on World Heavyweight Titlist Gunther and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax facing World Women's Champion Liv Morgan.
But the matchups aren't title matches. Instead, the winner of the respective contests will become the Crown Jewel champion and get a Super Bowl like ring with the championship belt remaining in Saudi Arabia.
Also on the show is the reunited OG Bloodline of Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso battling the New Bloodline of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.
On Friday's taped episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey told Reigns that they are all equals and if the "OTC" doesn't feel that way then a reunion won't work. With one YEET, the OG Bloodline got back on the same page, ready to let Sikoa, Fatu and Tonga know there's only one Bloodline.
Other matches are on the show include Randy Orton squaring off with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed in a grudge match.
What is going to happen on the show?
The only way to find out is to follow The Takedown on SI's live blog of WWE Crown Jewel, starting at 1 p.m. ET.