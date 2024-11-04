WWE Raw Preview (11/04/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Tonight's Monday Night Raw comes on the heels of Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event and will take place inside the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Liv Morgan is expected to appear on the show as she'll no doubt take a victory lap following her historic win over Nia Jax on Saturday. What will the new Women's Crown Jewel Champion have to say? What's next for her with rival Rhea Ripley out of action due to injury?
Saturday was not a successful day at the office for the World Heavyweight Champion. GUNTHER lost to Cody Rhodes in the battle for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship, but his focus quickly needs to turn back to defending the title he already possesses.
Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio will fight tonight for the right to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at a later date. The War Raiders, New Day, Chad Gable and Dragon Lee are all in action as well!
Could we also hear from Sami Zayn tonight following his reunion, albeit brief and unsuccessful, with the Roman Reigns and The Usos at Crown Jewel?
Here is your Monday Night Raw Preview:
Match Card (Announced):
Women's World Champion and Crown Jewel Champion Liv Morgan to make an appearance
War Raiders vs. The New Day
Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable
Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship
Liv Morgan addresses her historic win at WWE Crown Jewel
It's Liv Morgan's world and we're all just living in it, right now. The Women's World Champion added some more hardware to her collection when she defeated Nia Jax on Saturday and became the first ever Women's Crown Jewel Champion. What's next on the agenda for Morgan now that she has all the gold, her 'Daddy' Dom and Rhea Ripley out of commission for the foreseeable future?
War Raiders take on The New Day in Tag Team action
The War Raiders have already secured themselves a World Tag Team Title opportunity against the Judgment Day in the near future. Erik and Ivar will look to keep their momentum rolling tonight when they take on The New Day. Can Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston stay on the same page and get back on the winning track against the No. 1 Contenders?
Dragon Lee goes one-on-one with Chad Gable
Chad Gable has had a bit of a rough go of it ever since the Wyatt Sicks came into his life. Perhaps he can finally focus on getting back into the Intercontinental Championship picture now that Uncle Howdy and company have some new targets to torment in The Miz and Final Testament. The leader of American Made will go one-on-one with the talented Dragon Lee.
World Heavyweight Championship No.1 Contender's Match
It's a golden opportunity tonight for Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio. All four men want a shot at GUNTHER and his World Heavyweight Championship, and to get it, they just need to win this crucial Fatal 4-Way Match. Can Priest put his recent loss to Dominik behind him or will lightning strike twice for Dom Dom? Perhaps Rollins can parlay his win over Bronson Reed into another opportunity at Championship gold. One thing we know for sure, any match with Sheamus is sure to be a BANGER!
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV