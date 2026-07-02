Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants More Legends Contributing to NJPW's Future

The knowledge and passion for pro wrestling never fades away for the greatest of wrestling legends.

Hiroshi Tanahashi is not just a New Japan Pro Wrestling legend; he's a pro wrestling superstar. Tanahashi capped off an unbelievable career this past January in the main event WrestleKingdom 20, when he lost a 33-minute retirement match to longtime rival Kazuchika Okada.

Tanahashi, 49, has done it all in the ring and is an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight champion and a three-time G1 Climax tournament winner, among other accolades. Now, he has so much more to achieve outside of it.

NJPW has a strong presence in Japan, but it's far from its peak of popularity back in 2018 during Kenny Omega's rise to prominence. Tanahashi is looking to turn things around and is spearheading an effort to rebuild his home promotion back to where it used to be and beyond. His efforts to build the future are starting with New Japan's legendary and storied past.

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi retired at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in the Tokyo Dome following a legendary 26-year career. | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Tanahashi wants Tiger Mask and Tenzan back with NJPW

Tanahashi recently did an interview with Planeta Wrestling and spoke about what the future holds for NJPW. While emphasizing that his focus is currently on preparing for the G1 Climax tournament this summer, he discussed wanting more NJPW alumni to help build the next era of their promotion.

"As the second half of the year, the immediate target in the ring will be the success of the G1, and outside of it, one aspect that I would like to analyze is how other retired wrestlers of this generation, such as Tiger Mask and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, can better contribute to NJPW in the future," Hiroshi Tanahashi to Planeta Wrestling

The NJPW President also made sure to credit the success NJPW has enjoyed throughout the first half of this year. He touted the "fantastic atmosphere and ambiance around NJPW" since WrestleKingdom 20.

The two legends Tanahashi mentioned, Tiger Mask and Hiroyoshi Tenzan, are scheduled to retire this summer. Tiger Mask will be retiring on July 7 at his official retirement show inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, while Tenzan will be retiring on August 15 at the semi-finals of the G1 Climax tournament inside Ryōgoku Sumo Hall, also in Tokyo.

Other aging legends on the roster, Tomohiro Ishii, Togi Makabe, Minoru Suzuki, and Yuji Nagata, are all names Tanahashi could target as future contributors, whether it be as a coach inside the NJPW Dojo or in an administrative role similar to Tanahashi.

Tanahashi is leading New Japan into a new era

June 30 was the BushiRoad's last official day as owners of New Japan Pro Wrestling. They transferred their majority shares over to Japanese television network Asahi and media conglomerate CyberAgent. The latter of the two new co-owners is also the owner of Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Pro Wrestling. BushiRoad still owns Stardom, the Japanese all-women promotion.

Tanahashi has the tall task of restoring NJPW's global presence in the marketplace while facing the pressure of succeeding under brand-new ownership. The promotion recently collaborated with All Elite Wrestling for the fifth straight year at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event this past weekend.

The 36th annual edition of the G1 Climax tournament kicks off on July 11 and runs through August 16. The winner of the tournament receives a world championship opportunity, usually at WrestleKingdom the following January.