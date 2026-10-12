Kenny Omega Issues Challenge in Shock Return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

Kenny Omega is back in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Omega is an iconic New Japan star, but hasn't made a proper appearance in a match for the company since 2023. That event was Wrestle Kingdom 17. At that show inside the Tokyo Dome, Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWPG United States Championship.

Omega made his name in New Japan prior to joining AEW in 2019. He's a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. Omega has also won the G1 Climax tournament. He left NJPW in 2019 when Tony Khan started up AEW with The Elite.

At the New Japan King of Pro Wrestling event on Monday, Omega made a shocking return with a mission. Omega first appeared at the event via a video promo. In the promo, Omega called out the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Yota Tsuji, and challenged him to a match.

At King of Pro Wrestling, Tsuji successfully defended his world title against Ryohei Oiwa. Oiwa won this year's G1 Climax tournament to earn a shot at the title. After the match, Omega appeared in the ring with a vengeance.

Kenny Omega set for a huge match in New Japan

Kenny Omega | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Tsuji and Boltin Oleg were staring one another down as Tsuji celebrated the win. Omega then rushed the ring and attacked both guys. Omega hit Snap Dragon Suplexes on both men and then crushed Tsuji with a One Winged Angel. Omega held up the world championship as the show went off the air.

After the match, Omega revealed he would challenge both Tsuji and Oleg in a triple-threat match at the upcoming Power Struggle event for New Japan Pro Wrestling. If Omega gets the win in that match, he will earn a world title match against Yota Tsuji at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 21 event in January. Omega isn't the only AEW star that has made challenges in New Japan. MJF appeared last week and openly requested a match with Oiwa.

Omega is no stranger to main event championship matches at Wrestle Kingdom. He has headlined the show on multiple occasions. After winning the G1 tournament, Omega challenged Kazuchika Okada for the championship in a classic match at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017.

Two years later, Omega wrestled in the main event again, but this time as the world champion. Omega faced Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13 and lost his IWGP World Championship to Tanahashi. Soon after, Omega left New Japan and joined AEW.

In AEW Omega is a two-time world champion. Omega appeared on the special Pac tribute edition of AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. Prior to that, he had not been seen on AEW television since losing the AEW World Championship to Will Ospreay at All In.