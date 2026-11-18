Kenny Omega will always be known as the Best Bout Machine and a founding father of AEW, but his legacy in pro wrestling goes much deeper than that.

Omega is a former star and world champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a former G1 Climax tournament winner, and the former leader of Bullet Club, which is one of the most infamous factions in New Japan history. Omega was one of the faces of the company for a multi-year stretch.

Omega left New Japan Pro Wrestling to start AEW in 2019. Since then, Omega has held multiple titles in AEW and has faced some terrible health issues along the way. Like New Japan, Omega is a face of AEW and always will be.

Since leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling on a full-time basis, Omega has returned to the promotion for a handful of matches. He will dive back into the New Japan mix at the highest level on January 4 next year.

Earlier this fall, Omega appeared for New Japan and set his sights on a run at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. At the Power Struggle event, he defeated Yota Tsuji and Boltin Oleg in a triple threat, which earned him a shot at the top prize in the company. Tsuji is the current holder of that prize, and Omega will face Tsuji for the title at Wrestle Kingdom 21 next year, which is the biggest New Japan show on the company calendar.

What happens if Kenny Omega wins the top championship in NJPW?

Kenny Omega | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

What happens to his AEW commitments if Omega wins the top New Japan prize? In a new New Japan Pro Wrestling interview, Omega says he's ready to make New Japan his top priority again if he wins the title.

“I’m very cognizant of when Takeshita was the titleholder, and there was concern that the fans felt he had misplaced his priorities and that he needed to appear more for the Japanese fans," Omega said.

"That was a real learning experience for me. As much as I want to hold that belt on American television, I can’t abandon the fans that supported me here. So if I become the champion in New Japan, that becomes my number one priority.

"I have a contract with AEW, but it’s time to stop thinking that this is one-sided. So my commitment is that if I am champion, New Japan matches will be prioritized over my AEW schedule, and I will face any rightful challenger that comes my way. I want to strengthen all sides on this relationship.”

Omega has not wrestled a match for AEW since appearing on the tribute-to-Pac edition of AEW Dynamite at the end of September. Prior to that, he was a major part of AEW storylines for a large portion of 2026.

This year, Omega became the AEW World Champion and defended his gold against Will Ospreay in the main event of All In, which was held inside Wembley Stadium in the UK.

The match was an epic classic. Ospreay defeated Omega to become the world champion in his home country and still holds that title, successfully defending it over the weekend at Full Gear.

His next challenger appears to be MJF, who returned to AEW at the PPV. MJF will address the world championship situation on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.