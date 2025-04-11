Wrestling On FanNation

NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

New Japan Pro Wrestling is back in the United States for the latest edition of Windy City Riot where the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship & NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship are up for grabs, while Hiroshi Tanahashi has his final bout in the U.S.A.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to return to the United States of America for their latest event, Windy City Riot 2025.

The show will take place from the Wintrust Arena from Chicago, Illinois tonight with a nine-match card that will feature three championship bouts and the last match in the USA for a living legend.

In the show's main event, Hirooki Goto will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Shota Umino. After overcoming New Japan Cup 2025 winner David Finlay last Saturday at NJPW Sakura Genesis, Goto issued the challenge to Umino, who is looking to claim what he feels is his destiny.

Following Hiroshi Tanahashi giving the reigns of the Hontai faction to Goto after their IWGP Title match at the 53rd Anniversary Show, Shooter has taken exception to this and wants to become the leader of this new generation for NJPW.

This title match could be Umino's final chance to win the most prestigious prize in New Japan after failing to win the title in the Tokyo Dome at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 in January. This makes for a highly anticipated main event.

In the other high profile contest on the card, Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete in his "Last Match In The USA" when he faces AEW's Konosuke Takeshita. Way back in 2014, a young teenage prodigy named Takeshita faced "The Ace" in DDT Pro.

Now 11 years later, Tanahashi will face a more polished "Alpha" who is looking to avenge his prior loss and make the former eight-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion come up short in his final match in America. This Final Road match is titled "Kinship," but this battle will not be friendly at all when it comes to what Takeshita will do.

Elsewhere on the card, Zack Sabre Jr. will do battle with David Finlay in a New Japan Cup Semifinals rematch, while Gabe Kidd will defend the STRONG Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii in a 30 Minute Iron Man Match after their epic time limit draw at Battle In The Valley.

With one more title match and other tag team bouts set for the Chicago show, here is everything you need to know about NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 event.

NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Date:

Date: April 11, 2025

NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)

NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Location:

Location: The Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch NJPW Windy City Riot 2025:

Streaming: NJPW World, Triller TV

Match Card (Announced):

Hirooki Goto vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road "Kinship": Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay

Rocky Romero & El Phantasmo vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Titan)

Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a 30 Minute Iron Man Match for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. The Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships

NJPW STRONG Openweight Women's Championship Number One Contendership: Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM

TJP vs. Tom Lawlor

NJPW STRONG Survivor: Zane Jay vs. CJ Tino

Sid Pullar III
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.

