NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to return to the United States of America for their latest event, Windy City Riot 2025.
The show will take place from the Wintrust Arena from Chicago, Illinois tonight with a nine-match card that will feature three championship bouts and the last match in the USA for a living legend.
In the show's main event, Hirooki Goto will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Shota Umino. After overcoming New Japan Cup 2025 winner David Finlay last Saturday at NJPW Sakura Genesis, Goto issued the challenge to Umino, who is looking to claim what he feels is his destiny.
Following Hiroshi Tanahashi giving the reigns of the Hontai faction to Goto after their IWGP Title match at the 53rd Anniversary Show, Shooter has taken exception to this and wants to become the leader of this new generation for NJPW.
This title match could be Umino's final chance to win the most prestigious prize in New Japan after failing to win the title in the Tokyo Dome at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 in January. This makes for a highly anticipated main event.
In the other high profile contest on the card, Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete in his "Last Match In The USA" when he faces AEW's Konosuke Takeshita. Way back in 2014, a young teenage prodigy named Takeshita faced "The Ace" in DDT Pro.
Now 11 years later, Tanahashi will face a more polished "Alpha" who is looking to avenge his prior loss and make the former eight-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion come up short in his final match in America. This Final Road match is titled "Kinship," but this battle will not be friendly at all when it comes to what Takeshita will do.
Elsewhere on the card, Zack Sabre Jr. will do battle with David Finlay in a New Japan Cup Semifinals rematch, while Gabe Kidd will defend the STRONG Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii in a 30 Minute Iron Man Match after their epic time limit draw at Battle In The Valley.
With one more title match and other tag team bouts set for the Chicago show, here is everything you need to know about NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 event.
NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Date:
Date: April 11, 2025
NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 Location:
Location: The Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch NJPW Windy City Riot 2025:
Streaming: NJPW World, Triller TV
Match Card (Announced):
Hirooki Goto vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road "Kinship": Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay
Rocky Romero & El Phantasmo vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Titan)
Gabe Kidd vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a 30 Minute Iron Man Match for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship
World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson) vs. The Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships
NJPW STRONG Openweight Women's Championship Number One Contendership: Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM
TJP vs. Tom Lawlor
NJPW STRONG Survivor: Zane Jay vs. CJ Tino
