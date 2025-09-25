Finn Balor Wants To Be A New Japan Legend's Final Match
Finn Balor's time in the WWE has spanned more than a decade, but many still recall his time spent in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion where he made his name as the leader and founder of The Bullet Club faction.
It would be in Japan where Balor, known as Prince Devitt, was a staple of the Junior Heavyweight division, holding both titles in the division a total of nine times. He would also have some high profile matches against the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.
During an interview with Tokyo Sports, Finn Balor would talk about how he wants to have one more match against Tanahashi before the NJPW President and eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion retires at Wrestle Kingdom 20 next January.
"I respect him outside the ring too. When I was a Young Lion and rode the New Japan bus for the first time, he was sitting across from me. I was nervous. I thought it was a dream that my favorite wrestler would become my colleague. I want to fight him one more time before he retires."- Finn Balor, Tokyo Sports
He would then be asked if he wanted to be Tanahashi's final opponent for Wrestle Kingdom, to which Balor responds.
"That would be great, but I’m not that lucky. But I want to take this opportunity to say a few words to Tanahashi."- Finn Balor, Tokyo Sports
Finn Balor goes on to congratulate Hiroshi Tanahashi on his career while also thanking other wrestlers such as Jushin Liger, Yuji Nagata, and Takashi Iizuka.
WWE's Working Relationships In Japan
WWE doesn't have much of a relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling at the moment, instead that is something done between All Elite Wrestling and NJPW. However, the WWE has done some work with Pro Wrestling Noah, who does still work with NJPW every so often.
Names like AJ Styles, Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, Omos, and more have been able to go to Japan and have a match or two in Pro Wrestling Noah, which leaves the door open for someone like Finn Balor to do the same.
It would be a bit of a stretch to make something happen, but Hiroshi Tanahashi has wrestled in Pro Wrestling Noah as recently as last year. Maybe if the two wanted to have a match desperately enough, Pro Wrestling Noah could be the spot for that.
