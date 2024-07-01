Tetsuya Naito Ends Jon Moxley’s Reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
In the co-main event of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Tetsuya Naito has regained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jon Moxley.
The win evens the score between the two, as Moxley defeated Naito in April to win the title–a victory that made him one of the most decorated champions in the history of professional wrestling. With runs as top champ in WWE and AEW, Moxley added a new chapter to his iconic career as a fighting champion in New Japan.
After two months and four title defenses (tying the modern record for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship), Naito ended Moxley’s title reign at Forbidden Door. Moxley can now refocus his attention in AEW, while Naito is set to wrestle in the famed G1 Climax this summer for New Japan.