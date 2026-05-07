Plea Deal Reached in ‘Rampage’ Jackson Son Raja’s Assault Case

Raja Jackson will spend time behind bars for his assault on indie pro wrestler, Syko Stu, last year.

According to the New York Post, Jackson pleaded no-contest to a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. Sentencing won't take place until June, but he's expected to face 90 days in jail, make restitution payments to Stu, and will also receive two years' probation.

Raja is the son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. The incident took place at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles last summer. At the event, Jackson mounted Stu and connected with a flurry of real punches that left Stu bloody in the ring. Raja Jackson was later arrested for the assault.

Much of the pro wrestling injury did not condone the Jackson attack and put the blame at the feet of not only Jackson but the promoters who had put Jackson in a situation he wasn't ready for.

Pro wrestling industry responded to Jackson attack in a variety of ways

Mark Henry | WWE

In response to last year's attack, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said Stu played a role in the incident. "I don't know the full story, but I do know what I saw. It looked like he [Jackson] wasn't smart to what was going on and the dude that was messing with him [Stu] bit off more than he could chew. And you got to be careful one, with who you mess with, and two, who are you as a veteran for inciting a riot with a kid?"

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam also defended Jackson. “When I watched everything and when I say that ‘I have his back’ I'm not saying I'm going to stand back to back and fight a crowd of f---ing million people that are trying to lynch him. What I'm saying is, I see the pathway that he took that led to what happened.”

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja cuts stunning plea deal in wrestler attack case https://t.co/gwqmnl0sYe pic.twitter.com/AlKx3jaAat — New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2026

KnokX was a promotion affiliated with the WWEID program and was founded by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. After the incident with Jackson, the WWE pulled its affiliation with the promotion and Rikishi announced that he was going to step away.

Pro wrestling fans came together to support Stu and his recovery. A GoFundMe campaign raised over $200,000 for the independent wrestler to deal with medical costs. Stu made an appearance in Las Vegas during this year's WrestleMania week and engaged with fans.

A sentencing date for Jackson has not been announced at this time. It's expected to take place at the end of June.