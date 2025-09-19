Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Arrested And Charged With A Felony For Attack On Syko Stu
One month after an alleged assault on an independent wrestler, MMA fighter Raja Jackson is behind bars and facing serious charges.
Jackson, the son of UFC legend Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, repeatedly attacked and punched independent wrestler Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu, at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy show in August. Smith suffered substantial head and facial injuries as a result of the incident, and police immediately began investigating it.
TMZ reported late on Thursday that Raja was arrested in the morning, and was booked on a felony charge. He was still being held on $50,000 bail as of Thursday night.
The 25-year-old first slammed, then pummeled Smith more than 20 times with closed fists as he laid unconscious on the mat in what many viewed as a premeditated attack by Jackson. He had previously had a backstage altercation with Smith that saw the veteran indie wrestler smash a beer can on the MMA fighter's head. The apparent misunderstanding was smoothed over, but Jackson then indicated on his private stream he was going to get payback on Smith in the ring.
It took more than 10 seconds for members of the locker room to pull Jackson off of Smith, and at that point, the damage had been done.
Controversial Reaction to Jackson
The incident sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling industry, with veterans taking both sides of the issue. While many were quick to condemn Jackson's actions, WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Mark Henry both faced public backlash for their respective reactions to the situation.
Henry said Smith deserved some blame for what happened, while RVD initially noted he had Jackson's back.
KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, which is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, was a WWE ID school. That affiliation was quickly pulled, and the school was reportedly losing students immediately following the incident.
Smith was released from the hospital after several days, and has since been recovering. It is unclear at this time as to whether or not the former military veteran will ever step foot back in a wrestling ring.
