Tessa Blanchard Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling [Rumor]
After a four year hiatus, Tessa Blanchard may be returning to TNA.
In a recent report, Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former Impact World Champion has signed a new deal with TNA.
MORE: Exclusive: The Hardy Boys Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling
“The belief is Tessa Blanchard has signed here which explains her not being in CMLL the last few weeks. The belief is that she’ll debut in Atlanta, do a quick program with Jordynne Grace, with Grace then leaving for WWE when her current contract expires. At least that’s the talking point going around. But I was told Blanchard having signed is confirmed”
At press time, no official confirmation has been given regarding Blanchard's status with either CMLL or TNA, and TNA representatives have not immediately responded to requests for comment.
Blanchard, a third generation wrestler and former Impact Knockouts Champion, became the first woman ever to win the Impact World Championship after defeating Sami Callihan at "Hard to Kill" in January 2020.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began that March, Blanchard reportedly no-showed several events and did not return requested promo videos to be used during their programming, causing TNA to strip her of the championship and terminate her contract.
Blanchard has also been accused of both racist and bullying behavior by several of her former colleagues. Blanchard has denied all allegations.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted an update to his X account, stating that TNA talent received word that she had re-signed, but TNA executives indicated they didn't know about the re-signing. Sapp also reported that Grace has pushed back on the idea of working with Blanchard.
This is a developing story. The Takedown will update as we receive more information.
