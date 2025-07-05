WWE NXT Star Jordynne Grace To Make Film Debut In “Welcome To Paradise”
WWE superstar Jordynne Grace is set to make her film debut.
It has been a big year for the three-time TNA Knockouts Champion, as she officially signed with WWE back in January, appeared in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match for a second straight year, and then debuted in NXT at Vengeance Day in February.
Grace is also going to be part of the returning all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE on July 13 in Atlanta, where she will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship.
However, it appears that’s not the only potential career-defining moment in store for Grace.
According to Variety, Grace will make her screen debut in the upcoming fantasy film Welcome to Paradise, which also stars Bill Nighy and Mathew Horne, and is directed by Richard Summers-Calvert.
Variety reports that the film is in post-production, and it features elements such as psychological drama, dark comedy and mythic surrealism. The story centers around a “mysterious carnival where winning may mean survival and losing could trap visitors in an alternative reality forever.”
The film is reportedly aiming to release later this year, with the goal of earning appearances at large festivals.
Several other WWE stars have been in the headlines recently for their inclusion in film roles, including the announcement that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will appear in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.
Prior to Grace's title opportunity at Evolution, she’ll team with recently debuting NXT women’s star Blake Monroe - formerly Mariah May in AEW - to face Jayne and her Fatal Influence partner Fallon Henley at NXT Great American Bash on July 12.
