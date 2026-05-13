Scott Steiner's son, Brock Rechsteiner, Signs With NFL Team

The Steiners are building a legacy for themselves that rivals some of the greatest wrestling families in history.

The Rhodes and Anoa'i families dominate pro wrestling headlines on a weekly basis, but the Rechsteiner name is carving out a legacy they can be very proud of as well. At the head of the Rechsteiner table sits the eldest of the two Steiner brothers, Rick.

Rick dominated the tag team scene in Japan and the United States with his brother Scott in the early-to-mid 90s. Scott went on to rise to singles glory, capturing the WCW World Heavyweight championship in late 2000.

Scott's nephew, Bron Breakker, is the biggest star of the second generation of the Rechsteiner family, but Breakker's cousin, Brock, is now also making waves in another profession.

Bron Breakker | WWE

Brock Rechsteiner is a New Orleans Saint

The NFL's New Orleans Saints have signed the wide receiver out of Jacksonville State after an impressive rookie minicamp campaign this month. Rechsteiner stands at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds and caught 36 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season.

NewOrleans.football reporter Nick Underhill reported that Rechsteiner "ran sharp routes and attacked the ball while it was in the air, finding ways to make an impression even during routes on air periods."

Rechsteiner seems to have all the physical tools to be a great receiver in the NFL. Now that he has an opportunity, it'll be his work ethic that pushes him as far as possible.

🚨HOLLA IF YA HEAR ME🚨



The #Saints have signed WR Brock Rechsteiner 💪 pic.twitter.com/jhIyehHQTR — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 12, 2026

Brock Rechsteiner signed a WWE NIL deal last year

Rechsteiner was offered and signed a WWE NIL deal in February of last year. From a fan perspective, it will be very interesting to see how much of the Steiner brothers' stiff in-ring style and captivating promo style ripples into Rechsteiner.

Wrestling fans will have to wait as he first explores his football career. BronBreakker had a similar journey, signing for the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and going through training camp before deciding to pursue wrestling.

Breakker never played a game in the NFL, though Brock hoping to reverse the family fortune as he's now officially on a 90-man training camp roster.

Rechsteiner has pro wrestling waiting for him whenever he wants it. The young draft prospect was signed to the Saints as an undrafted free agent. History says undrafted free agents don't have long careers, but Rechsteiner isn't having any of it. He wants to give as much as he can to football.